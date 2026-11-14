ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Launches Mission 2027 In UP To Counter 'Vote Chori'

New Delhi: The Congress has launched its Mission 2027 in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh with the existing team of district unit heads who have been tasked to focus on the organisation down to the booth-level and verify the voter list.

The directive is part of Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s nationwide campaign to counter the BJP with the allegation of ‘vote chori’ through the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter list.

The move to retain the existing district and city unit heads in the state is significant, as the grand old party was about to announce the list of new district unit heads who had been shortlisted through an elaborate consultative exercise under the nationwide “Sangathan Srijan” drive over the past weeks. This means the list of district units and city heads has been put on hold.

“Mission 2027 is on. We have asked our existing district unit heads to strengthen the party on the ground. They will tone up the organisation down to the booth level and ensure no fake voters are added or genuine ones are deleted under the SIR. We will not let any ‘vote chori’ take place in the state. The district unit heads will also mobilise public support against the state government that has ignored people’s issues for 10 years. The people will teach the BJP a lesson this time,” AICC secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh Kunal Choudhary told ETV Bharat.

The nationwide ‘Sangathan Srijan’ drive had been launched by Rahul in 2025 to revamp the Congress organisation across the country. To rebuild the organisation in Uttar Pradesh, the party High Command had appointed veteran Avinash Pande as AICC in charge of the state in December 2023. Pande along with former state unit chief Ajay Rai worked on the organisation over the two years they remained in office.

In June, Dalit leader Rajendra Pal Gautam replaced pande as AICC in charge as the Grand Old Party tried to woo the 22 per cent Dalit community in Uttar Pradesh. Gautam then played a role in the naming of Rampur Khas MLA Aradhana Misra ‘Mona’ as the new state unit chief in October. The move was seen as a signal to the influential Brahmin community which forms around 12 per cent of the voters, but has been backing the ruling BJP since 2017.

Realising the party needed a new set of district unit heads in the poll-bound state the high command had deployed AICC observers who spent days discussing the potential names with local workers across all 75 districts over the past months as part of the ‘Sangathan Srijan’ drive.

However, the party managers soon realised that it was better to go to the 2027 Assembly elections with the existing set of district unit heads as it would not have been practical to deploy the new team heads just months before the crucial elections.