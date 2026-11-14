Congress Launches Mission 2027 In UP To Counter 'Vote Chori'
The party has decided to task all district heads with activating booth-level organisation and verifying the voter list, reports Amit Agnihotri.
Published : November 14, 2026 at 7:01 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress has launched its Mission 2027 in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh with the existing team of district unit heads who have been tasked to focus on the organisation down to the booth-level and verify the voter list.
The directive is part of Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s nationwide campaign to counter the BJP with the allegation of ‘vote chori’ through the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter list.
The move to retain the existing district and city unit heads in the state is significant, as the grand old party was about to announce the list of new district unit heads who had been shortlisted through an elaborate consultative exercise under the nationwide “Sangathan Srijan” drive over the past weeks. This means the list of district units and city heads has been put on hold.
“Mission 2027 is on. We have asked our existing district unit heads to strengthen the party on the ground. They will tone up the organisation down to the booth level and ensure no fake voters are added or genuine ones are deleted under the SIR. We will not let any ‘vote chori’ take place in the state. The district unit heads will also mobilise public support against the state government that has ignored people’s issues for 10 years. The people will teach the BJP a lesson this time,” AICC secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh Kunal Choudhary told ETV Bharat.
The nationwide ‘Sangathan Srijan’ drive had been launched by Rahul in 2025 to revamp the Congress organisation across the country. To rebuild the organisation in Uttar Pradesh, the party High Command had appointed veteran Avinash Pande as AICC in charge of the state in December 2023. Pande along with former state unit chief Ajay Rai worked on the organisation over the two years they remained in office.
In June, Dalit leader Rajendra Pal Gautam replaced pande as AICC in charge as the Grand Old Party tried to woo the 22 per cent Dalit community in Uttar Pradesh. Gautam then played a role in the naming of Rampur Khas MLA Aradhana Misra ‘Mona’ as the new state unit chief in October. The move was seen as a signal to the influential Brahmin community which forms around 12 per cent of the voters, but has been backing the ruling BJP since 2017.
Realising the party needed a new set of district unit heads in the poll-bound state the high command had deployed AICC observers who spent days discussing the potential names with local workers across all 75 districts over the past months as part of the ‘Sangathan Srijan’ drive.
However, the party managers soon realised that it was better to go to the 2027 Assembly elections with the existing set of district unit heads as it would not have been practical to deploy the new team heads just months before the crucial elections.
“Organisation building is a time-taking process. Organisational gaps have been addressed over the past years but there is always scope for more work. Voter list verification is a big issue for us,” former state unit chief Brij Lal Khabri told ETV Bharat.
The Congress plans to contest the coming elections in alliance with the regional major Samajwadi Party (SP), but has been trying hard to regroup itself in the maximum districts possible both to ensure a good score of its own and to be in a position to help the ally wherever needed.
Accordingly, the existing district unit heads have been given a freedom to operate but will also be judged on the basis of some operational challenges, the foremost being the formation of booth level teams and verification of the voter list by them. The task has to be completed in around two weeks, failing which action may be taken against those whose performance is not up to the mark, said Congress insiders.
At the same time, the party is also planning to provide some monetary assistance to the district unit heads, so they can carry out the party activities and programmes in a smooth manner, insiders said.
According to the party's Jalaun district head Arvind Singh Sengar, the task to verify the voter list at the booth level is a massive one, but the local team will try to cover as much ground as possible over the coming weeks. Sengar acknowledged that party resources at the local level were scarce, but noted that people had got fed up with the BJP.
“The people are fed up with the BJP. They are looking up to the Congress. The INDIA bloc will certainly do well if good candidates are fielded. As it is the task to verify the voter list at the booth level is huge but we will try to do our best given the little resources we have,” Sengar told ETV Bharat.
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