ETV Bharat / bharat

'You First Call Them Urban Naxals, Then Accept Their Demands': Congress Hits Back At PM Modi's 'Dimagi Naxal' Remark

New Delhi: Congress on Saturday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the latter, during his Independence Day address from Red Fort, spoke about the threat of 'dimagi Naxals' (intellectual or mental Naxal) and called for "identifying and isolating" them.

Party leader Jairam Ramesh said the Prime Minister first labels his political opponents as 'Urban Naxals' or 'Mental Naxals' and later accepts the issues and demands raised by them.

Criticising PM Modi, Congress general secretary in-charge (communications) Ramesh cited the example of the caste census, saying the idea was earlier dismissed as 'Urban Naxal' thinking but was subsequently announced by the government.

He also referred to an earlier discussion in Parliament over the term 'Urban Naxal', claiming that Home Minister (Amit Shah) had said there was no such term or definition. "Two or three years ago, he (PM Modi) called his political opponents 'Urban Naxals'; at that time, the question arose in Parliament as to what the definition of 'Urban Naxal' was. The Home Minister replied that there is no such thing as an 'Urban Naxal', nor is there any definition for it," Ramesh recalled.

PM Narendra Modi delivering his Independence Day speech at Red Fort on Saturday. (ANI)

The Congress leader said PM Modi used the term 'dimagi Naxal' against his political opponents in his Independence Day speech this year, but he himself eventually accepts issues raised by those he criticises.