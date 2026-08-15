'You First Call Them Urban Naxals, Then Accept Their Demands': Congress Hits Back At PM Modi's 'Dimagi Naxal' Remark
In his I-Day address today, PM Modi said that while Maoist extremism is "breathing its last" in India, the threat of 'dimagi Naxals' remains.
Published : August 15, 2026 at 3:17 PM IST|
Updated : August 15, 2026 at 3:42 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress on Saturday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the latter, during his Independence Day address from Red Fort, spoke about the threat of 'dimagi Naxals' (intellectual or mental Naxal) and called for "identifying and isolating" them.
Party leader Jairam Ramesh said the Prime Minister first labels his political opponents as 'Urban Naxals' or 'Mental Naxals' and later accepts the issues and demands raised by them.
Criticising PM Modi, Congress general secretary in-charge (communications) Ramesh cited the example of the caste census, saying the idea was earlier dismissed as 'Urban Naxal' thinking but was subsequently announced by the government.
#WATCH | Delhi | Congress leader Jairam Ramesh says, "Two or three years ago, he (PM Modi) called his political opponents 'Urban Naxals'; at that time, the question arose in Parliament as to what the definition of 'Urban Naxal' was. The Home Minister replied that there is no such… pic.twitter.com/mOinoVPOw5— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2026
He also referred to an earlier discussion in Parliament over the term 'Urban Naxal', claiming that Home Minister (Amit Shah) had said there was no such term or definition. "Two or three years ago, he (PM Modi) called his political opponents 'Urban Naxals'; at that time, the question arose in Parliament as to what the definition of 'Urban Naxal' was. The Home Minister replied that there is no such thing as an 'Urban Naxal', nor is there any definition for it," Ramesh recalled.
The Congress leader said PM Modi used the term 'dimagi Naxal' against his political opponents in his Independence Day speech this year, but he himself eventually accepts issues raised by those he criticises.
"Today, the Prime Minister is using the term 'Mental Naxal' (intellectual Naxal) for his political opponents from the Red Fort. The reality is that he eventually accepts the issues and demands raised by the very people he labels as 'Urban Naxals'," Ramesh said.
Ramesh said there was "nothing new" in PM Modi's political speech even after 12 years, and used the caste census issue to argue that the government had eventually accepted demands it had previously criticised. "He (PM Modi) had earlier dismissed the idea of a caste census as 'Urban Naxal' thinking, yet a year ago, he announced a caste-based census," he added.
"First, you make derogatory remarks, calling them 'Urban Naxals' or ‘Mental Naxals', and later, you accept the very demands your political opponents are making...There was nothing new in PM Modi's political speech even after 12 years," Ramesh said.
What PM Modi Said
In his Independence Day address from the ramparts of Red Fort today, PM Modi said that while Maoist extremism is "breathing its last" in India, the threat of 'dimagi Naxals' remains.
The Prime Minister alleged that people with a Maoist mindset had earlier entrenched themselves in positions of influence and that the ideology had affected government policies, including through their role as advisers on government committees.
While claiming that armed Naxalism has been eliminated from the forests, PM Modi said the 'dimagi Naxals' are still waiting for an opportunity.
He accused them of "paving the way for violence and discord" and using different means to push society in what he described as the wrong direction.
Further, PM Modi called for "identifying and isolating" such people, while urging the country's youth to join the mainstream effort to build a developed India.
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