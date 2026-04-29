ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Slams Rajnath For Giving 'Clean Chit' To Pakistan At SCO Meet, Terms His Statements 'Anti-National'

New Delhi: Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday accused Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh of giving a "shameful clean chit" to Pakistan during his remarks at a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, calling his statements “anti-national.”

In a post on X, Ramesh said, “Yesterday, the Defence Minister, obviously with the approval of and at the instance of the Prime Minister, gave a shameful clean chit to Pakistan while speaking in Bishkek.”

"Is Pakistan not the hub of terrorism? Are there not terrorist camps in Pakistan targeting India? Is there no anti-India ideological training in Pakistan? Were the terrorist attacks in Mumbai and Pahalgam not planned and executed by terrorists from Pakistan?" he asked.

He also alleged that the Defence Minister’s comments reflected Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign policy approach of “appeasement” towards the United States and “calibrated capitulation” to China.