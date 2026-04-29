Congress Slams Rajnath For Giving 'Clean Chit' To Pakistan At SCO Meet, Terms His Statements 'Anti-National'
Though Rajnath Singh spoke against state-sponsored terrorism at the SCO meet in Bishkek, he did not directly name Pakistan.
Published : April 29, 2026 at 12:56 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday accused Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh of giving a "shameful clean chit" to Pakistan during his remarks at a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, calling his statements “anti-national.”
In a post on X, Ramesh said, “Yesterday, the Defence Minister, obviously with the approval of and at the instance of the Prime Minister, gave a shameful clean chit to Pakistan while speaking in Bishkek.”
"Is Pakistan not the hub of terrorism? Are there not terrorist camps in Pakistan targeting India? Is there no anti-India ideological training in Pakistan? Were the terrorist attacks in Mumbai and Pahalgam not planned and executed by terrorists from Pakistan?" he asked.
Yesterday, the Defence Minister, obviously with the approval of and at the instance of the Prime Minister, gave a shameful clean chit to Pakistan while speaking in Bishkek.— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) April 29, 2026
Is Pakistan not the epicentre of terrorism?
Are there no terrorist camps in Pakistan with India as their… pic.twitter.com/anAaHNJZNc
He also alleged that the Defence Minister’s comments reflected Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign policy approach of “appeasement” towards the United States and “calibrated capitulation” to China.
"Clearly this new stance in relation to Pakistan is all part of the PM’s policy of appeasement of the US and calibrated capitulation to China. The Defence Minister’s shocking statements are as anti-national as the PM’s bizarre clean chit to China on June 19, 2020," the Congress leader stated.
Earlier on Tuesday, in his address at a conference of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Bishkek, Rajnath Singh said the SCO must not lose sight of "state-sponsored" cross-border terrorism as there is no place for any "double standards" in combating the menace. However, he did not name Pakistan directly.
Singh said India demonstrated its "firm resolve" during Operation Sindoor that "terror epicentres are no longer immune to justifiable punishment".
"We must not lose sight of state-sponsored cross-border terrorism which attacks the very sovereignty of a nation-state," he had said.
Rajnath Singh also pitched for concerted global efforts to combat terrorism. "There is no place for any double standards, and SCO should not hesitate in seeking appropriate action against those who abet, shelter and provide safe havens to terrorists," Singh said.
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