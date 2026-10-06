ETV Bharat / bharat

Puppet Has To Go But Two Puppeteers Too Must Be Held Accountable: Cong Slams CEC, PM, HM

File photo of Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday alleged that the West Bengal assembly polls were a "textbook case of mass manipulation and rigging" which was overseen by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, and asserted that the "puppet" has to go, but the "two puppeteers" too have to be held accountable.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared the screenshot of a media report which claimed that judges of more than a dozen Tribunals appointed in West Bengal on the orders of the Supreme Court to process SIR appeals, including of 27 lakh deleted electors, have highlighted glaring gaps in a digital portal set up for them by the Election Commission of India's IT division. In his post on X, Ramesh said, "More skeletons are tumbling out of the Election Omission of India's closet." "Clearly the PM-HM (Narendra Modi-Amit Shah) strategy was to somehow capture and win the West Bengal Assembly elections at any cost. It was a textbook case of mass manipulation and rigging which was overseen by the CEC," Ramesh said. The puppet has, of course, to go, but the two puppeteers too have to be held accountable, he said in an apparent reference to Kumar, and Modi and Shah. "They stand brutally exposed, and now it is only a matter of time for them to meet their reckoning," Ramesh said. Today, MPs of the INDIA janbandhan plus other Opposition MPs, who have also been invited, will be marching peacefully to the Election Commission of India to demand the CEC's resignation, the Congress leader said.