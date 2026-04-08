ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Instructs Its Booth Teams To Be On Guard Against Bogus Voting

New Delhi: The Congress has instructed its booth teams to be on guard against bogus voting ahead of polling on April 9 in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry where the stakes are high for the grand old party.

All 126 seats in Assam, 140 in Kerala and 30 in Puducherry will go to polls on April 9. The results will be out on May 4. According to Congress insiders, preparations for the April 9 Assembly elections in the two states and the Union Territory were reviewed by the senior leaders on Wednesday and instructions were issued to the local teams at the block and booth level to ensure no bogus votes were cast. The AICC war room will monitor the polling.

The Congress is hoping to defeat the ruling LDF in Kerala and the NDA in Assam and Puducherry. The grand old party had earlier expressed concern that the elections were taking place under the shadow of the summary intensive revision of the voter list which led to removal of lakhs of names in the electoral roll.

“There are concerns over bogus voting in Kerala where the ruling LDF and the BJP have a secret understanding to dent the Congress. They may indulge in electoral malpractices. The SIR led to removal of 22 lakh names in the electoral roll in the state. We have therefore alerted our local teams to ensure no bogus voting takes place on the polling day,” AICC secretary in charge of Kerala BM Sandeep told ETV Bharat.

The AICC functionary further said that the BJP candidate in palakkad was caught distributing cash among voters and both the LDF and the bjp were running digital advertisements even after the campaigning officially ended on April 7 but there had been no action against them by the poll panel. Before the elections, the state unit had conducted elaborate training sessions for its workers to keep an eye on any illegal additions or deletions during the SIR.

The UDF had won 40 seats in the 2021 polls and has been claiming an edge in around 100 seats this time.

In Assam, the grand old party was concerned over reports that people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar could cast a vote in the north-eastern state to dent the Congress. The special revision of the voter list in Assam had led to removal of 2.5 lakh names and had become a major issue for the Congress-led opposition.