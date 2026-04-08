Congress Instructs Its Booth Teams To Be On Guard Against Bogus Voting
The party fears outsiders may vote in states going to polls on April 9 to alter the outcome of the results.
Published : April 8, 2026 at 5:23 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress has instructed its booth teams to be on guard against bogus voting ahead of polling on April 9 in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry where the stakes are high for the grand old party.
All 126 seats in Assam, 140 in Kerala and 30 in Puducherry will go to polls on April 9. The results will be out on May 4. According to Congress insiders, preparations for the April 9 Assembly elections in the two states and the Union Territory were reviewed by the senior leaders on Wednesday and instructions were issued to the local teams at the block and booth level to ensure no bogus votes were cast. The AICC war room will monitor the polling.
The Congress is hoping to defeat the ruling LDF in Kerala and the NDA in Assam and Puducherry. The grand old party had earlier expressed concern that the elections were taking place under the shadow of the summary intensive revision of the voter list which led to removal of lakhs of names in the electoral roll.
“There are concerns over bogus voting in Kerala where the ruling LDF and the BJP have a secret understanding to dent the Congress. They may indulge in electoral malpractices. The SIR led to removal of 22 lakh names in the electoral roll in the state. We have therefore alerted our local teams to ensure no bogus voting takes place on the polling day,” AICC secretary in charge of Kerala BM Sandeep told ETV Bharat.
The AICC functionary further said that the BJP candidate in palakkad was caught distributing cash among voters and both the LDF and the bjp were running digital advertisements even after the campaigning officially ended on April 7 but there had been no action against them by the poll panel. Before the elections, the state unit had conducted elaborate training sessions for its workers to keep an eye on any illegal additions or deletions during the SIR.
The UDF had won 40 seats in the 2021 polls and has been claiming an edge in around 100 seats this time.
In Assam, the grand old party was concerned over reports that people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar could cast a vote in the north-eastern state to dent the Congress. The special revision of the voter list in Assam had led to removal of 2.5 lakh names and had become a major issue for the Congress-led opposition.
“Our campaigning was good but a lot could take place till the polling process is over. We are alert towards any situation and would monitor the booths. The issue has been discussed and appropriate instructions given to our workers,” AICC secretary in charge of Assam Prithviraj Sathe told ETV Bharat.
“The countdown has begun for NDA. Assam will deliver a strong and decisive verdict. This election will result in a historic defeat for the BJP. Safeguarding democracy is not just the duty of authorities, it is the responsibility of the people,” he said.
In the 2021 Assembly elections, the Congress had won 29 out of 126 seats in Assam and has claimed to win over 70 seats this time due to alleged government corruption.
The Congress had earlier urged the Election Commission to conduct the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry on the same day as the party feared that state residents could cast their votes in the UT against the rules. However, the poll panel decided that Tamil Nadu elections will be held on April 23.
“We had earlier urged the EC to keep polling in the state and the UT on the same day. People from the state may come and vote in the UT to influence the outcome. However, that was not done. We are prepared for the polling day and have done mapping of the booths. We have alerted our booth teams to keep a watch. We will try our best to stop bogus voting but conducting free and fair elections is the mandate of the EC,” AICC in charge of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Girish Chodankar told ETV Bharat.
The Congress had won two seats and ally DMK six seats out of 30 in the 2021 Puducherry elections. The alliance is claiming to win a simple majority this time.
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