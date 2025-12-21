ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Indulging In Anti-National Activities, Wants To Settle Illegal Immigrants In Assam: PM Modi

The PM said that the opposition party was not concerned with the “identity, existence and pride of Assamese people”, which the BJP has been trying to protect.

The PM was addressing a public rally after unveiling a Rs 10,601-crore fertiliser plant at Namrup in Assam’s Dibrugarh. "The Congress is indulging in anti-national activities. They want illegal Bangladeshi immigrants to settle in Assam," the PM claimed. He also alleged that the Congress did not make any effort to modernise the old fertilizer plant at Namrup, and find solutions to problems faced by farmers. He said the Namrup urea plant will support local farmers and create thousands of jobs for youths of Assam.

Guwahati : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the Congress party of indulging in "anti-national" activities and helping illegal Bagladeshi immigrants to settle in Assam.

Attacking the grand old party over its protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter lists in states, the PM said, "The Congress is opposing the revision of voter lists as it only wants to grab power... They oppose whatever good I try to do... The BJP government will always work to protect the identity, land, pride and existence of Assamese people”.

The PM said the BJP government’s aim was to make Assam “as powerful as it was during the Ahom dynasty centuries ago”. "Industrialisation and connectivity are fulfilling Assam's dreams. The double- engine government of BJP is empowering youths to see new dreams," he said.

PM Modi performed the 'Bhoomi Poojan' of the fertiliser plant, which will have an annual urea production capacity of 12.7 lakh metric tonnes and is scheduled for commissioning in 2030.

The Namrup Fertilizer Plant started production on January 1, 1969, using natural gas as a raw material, and later expanded to three units or plants. However, due to various reasons, the Namrup Fertilizer Factory, the only fertilizer industry in the Northeast, was facing closure.

Later, the PM also paid floral tribute to the national martyrs of the historic Assam movement at the 'Swahid Smarak Kshetra' in West Baragaon in Guwahati on Sunday morning. PM Narendra Modi was welcomed by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya at the Swahid Smarak Kshetra. They were accompanied by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister Atul Bora and several other dignitaries.