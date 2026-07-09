Congress In-Charges Mir, Joshi Face Challenge To Boost Organisation In Tamil Nadu, West Bengal
After Assembly elections, Congress became part of the coalition government in Tamil Nadu while in West Bengal, it managed to win only two seats.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 8:00 PM IST
New Delhi: The new AICC in-charges of Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, Ghulam Ahmed Mir and Prakash Joshi, face a tough challenge boosting the Congress organisation in the two states where state politics changed dramatically after the recent Assembly polls.
In Tamil Nadu, Congress became part of a coalition government led by Chief Minister C Vijay Joseph after 59 years. For several decades the Congress was a junior ally of the DMK but never got a chance to join the government. This created some friction between the Congress and DMK. In the 2021 Assembly polls, the Congress contested 25 seats in alliance and won 18. In the 2026 polls, the grand old party contested 28 seats but came down to 5 seats due to anti-incumbency against former Chief Minister MK Stalin of DMK.
After the polls, the Congress dropped old ally DMK and backed Vijay’s TVK in government formation. Of the five Congress MLAs, two joined Vijay’s cabinet. The DMK described the move as backstabbing but the Congress argued it acted to install a secular government in the state.
Soon after joining the government, the grand old party appointed Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore as the new state unit chief to expand the Congress in Tamil Nadu. Before the state elections, Tagore had suggested an alliance with TVK but the Congress opted to stay with the DMK for the sake of INDIA bloc at the national level. Over the past days, Tagore had been consulting state leaders over how to take the party forward.
The TVK, Congress and the other ruling coalition partners have now formed an alliance for the next local body elections as well as the 2029 Lok Sabha elections in which the grand old party hopes to increase its tally from current 9. Plans are afoot to have a common minimum program to push good governance, which was one of the key TVK planks, in the state.
The Congress had contested 9/39 Lok Sabha seats as part of DMK led coalition in 2024 and is banking on cooperation from TVK to contest and win more seats in the 2029 polls. Tagore recently met Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss the future plans.
“The entire effort is to prepare the party for the future challenges, including the local body polls later this year and the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. The state government is trying to fulfil the poll promises and present pro-people governance based on social welfare and transparency. The district unit heads will undergo a training programme from July 22 to 31. Following this, they will work across the state to boost the organsisation. We will also celebrate the birth anniversary of former party chief K Kamaraj from July 13 to 19 to revive his legacy in the state,” AICC secretary in-charge of Tamil Nadu Nivedith Alva told ETV Bharat.
In West Bengal, the BJP won the 2026 assembly elections, defeating former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who ruled the state since 2011. Soon after the results, the TMC faced a rebellion which led to majority MLAs and MPs forming a separate block to target Banerjee.
The Congress had been on the margins in Bengal over the past decades and contested the 2026 Assembly polls on all 294 seats to revive the party. As in-charge of the state, Mir supported the view of the party workers and convinced the high command to fight alone. Though the Congress could win just two seats, the crisis in TMC has given it hope to grow in the opposition space but the party organisation remains a concern.
In 2021 Assembly polls, the Congress and Left parties contested in alliance but could win even a single seat. In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Congress could win only 1/42 seats in the state. The new AICC in-charge Prakash Joshi will now oversee that expansion and deal with the organisational challenge.
“We recently held several meetings with our state leaders, members of the political affairs committee and the district unit heads to discuss ways to take the party forward. The party is prepared to take up the people’s issues and present itself as a viable opposition but a lot of work needs to be done,” AICC secretary in-charge of West Bengal Amba Prasad told ETV Bharat.
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