ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress In-Charges Mir, Joshi Face Challenge To Boost Organisation In Tamil Nadu, West Bengal

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister-designate C. Joseph Vijay during the swearing-in ceremony in Chennai on Sunday, May 10, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The new AICC in-charges of Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, Ghulam Ahmed Mir and Prakash Joshi, face a tough challenge boosting the Congress organisation in the two states where state politics changed dramatically after the recent Assembly polls.

In Tamil Nadu, Congress became part of a coalition government led by Chief Minister C Vijay Joseph after 59 years. For several decades the Congress was a junior ally of the DMK but never got a chance to join the government. This created some friction between the Congress and DMK. In the 2021 Assembly polls, the Congress contested 25 seats in alliance and won 18. In the 2026 polls, the grand old party contested 28 seats but came down to 5 seats due to anti-incumbency against former Chief Minister MK Stalin of DMK.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor-politician Vijay receives a letter of support from Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Rajesh Kumar, conveying the support of five Congress MLAs to the Vijay-led party for government formation in Tamil Nadu, in Chennai on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. The support decision was taken by the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) and the Congress Legislature Party following the Assembly election results. (IANS)

After the polls, the Congress dropped old ally DMK and backed Vijay’s TVK in government formation. Of the five Congress MLAs, two joined Vijay’s cabinet. The DMK described the move as backstabbing but the Congress argued it acted to install a secular government in the state.

Soon after joining the government, the grand old party appointed Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore as the new state unit chief to expand the Congress in Tamil Nadu. Before the state elections, Tagore had suggested an alliance with TVK but the Congress opted to stay with the DMK for the sake of INDIA bloc at the national level. Over the past days, Tagore had been consulting state leaders over how to take the party forward.

The TVK, Congress and the other ruling coalition partners have now formed an alliance for the next local body elections as well as the 2029 Lok Sabha elections in which the grand old party hopes to increase its tally from current 9. Plans are afoot to have a common minimum program to push good governance, which was one of the key TVK planks, in the state.