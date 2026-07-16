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Congress Huddles Ahead Of Parliament Monsoon Session; To Corner BJP On Ram Temple Donation Theft, Other Issues

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and others during a strategic meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party in New Delhi on Thursday, July 16, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming Monsoon session of the Parliament, a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group, held under the chairmanship of Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi here on Thursday, discussed a wide range of issues including price rise, foreign policy, alleged systemic corrosion of education system and embezzlement of funds in the Ram Temple in UP's Ayodhya.

Besides that , the meeting attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, party's general secretary organisation KC Venugopal and other senior leaders at the CPP Chairperson's residence, deliberated at length on several Bills including Delimitation Bill and Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, which are likely to be introduced in this session.

During the 90-minute meeting, they discussed at length on these issues and chalked out strategies to corner the BJP-led government at the Centre in the Parliament.

The Monsoon session of the Parliament is scheduled to begin from July 20 and it will continue till August 13.

Apprising about the meeting, Kharge who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha in a post on X wrote, "Chanda Chori - Astha se Dhoka, paper leaks and the systemic corrosion of education system, institutional capture, breaking of political parties, multiple scams and charges of corruption, backbreaking price rise, foreign policy failures and strategic blunders, the imposition of ethanol blending on 3.5 crore vehicle owners, unbridled deforestation, and the continued assault on the rights of SCs, STs, OBCs and minorities are among the critical issues on which the Congress party will hold the Narendra Modi-led government accountable during the forthcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament."

He informed that these pressing concerns affecting the lives and aspirations of our people were deliberated upon during the meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference at the party office, Congress general secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Today, a meeting of the Parliamentary Strategy Group was held under the chairmanship of CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi. We have not been given formal information about the Bills that are likely to be introduced in this session. We will receive this information at the all-party meeting on July 19.However, that all-party meeting is just a formality. formality.There was a very long discussion on the bills that we expect might be introduced."