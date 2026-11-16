Congress Holds Strategy Meet On UP Elections, To Launch Poll Campaign In December First Week
Congress president said that the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh will give a new direction to the country's politics.
By PTI
Published : November 16, 2026 at 6:03 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress top brass on Monday held deliberations with Uttar Pradesh leaders on the party's preparedness for the state polls and decided to launch the party's election campaign in the first week of December. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who chaired the meeting, expressed confidence that the party, together with the INDIA bloc, will present a strong alternative to the people of Uttar Pradesh.
The meeting held at Kharge's 10, Rajaji Marg residence, was attended by senior party leaders, including Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and K C Venugopal, AICC state in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam, state Congress chief Aradhana Misra-Mona, state Congress working president Imran Masood and state Congress Legislature Party leader Virendra Chaudhary.
In a post on X in Hindi after the meeting, Kharge said, "Today, I had an in-depth discussion with senior leaders of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee about the state's political situation and the upcoming assembly elections." The upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh will give a new direction to the country's politics, Kharge said.
"The people of the state are looking for change and want to see social justice, equal opportunities and the rights of marginalised communities strengthened. I am fully confident that the Congress party, together with the INDIA alliance, will present a strong alternative to the people of Uttar Pradesh," Kharge said, amid the buzz over seat-sharing with the Samajwadi Party in the state.
Asked about the outcome, AICC Uttar Pradesh in-charge Gautam said, "We discussed the party's entire campaign in Uttar Pradesh. We will launch our high-speed campaign from the first week of December. Our organisation is almost ready at the grassroots level and we discussed how to involve all party leaders and office-bearers in the campaign."
Asked about seat-sharing discussions with Samajwadi Party leaders on Tuesday, Gautam said the party will decide by the evening who will attend the meeting after the SP shares the names of its representatives. Venugopal said the party held an important strategy meeting to discuss our preparations for the upcoming assembly elections.
"Along with our INDIA bloc partners, we will ensure the BJP's defeat in UP -- just as we did in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. "The people of UP know that the BJP's double engine has destroyed the state's social and economic fabric and must be thrown out at the earliest," Venugopal said in a post on X.
"UP will surely send the BJP packing and play a pivotal role in the country's political future in the months and years to come," he said. Venugopal later said, "Come what may, Uttar Pradesh is going to have an INDIA alliance government. Today we discussed the election preparation of the Congress party."
Asked about how many seats the Congress will contest, Uttar Pradesh Congress president Aradhana Misra said it will only be known after a seat-by-seat discussion takes place on Tuesday. "Senior leaders of both parties will take this decision. Whatever decision both have taken, it is the job of all of us to implement it positively on the ground.
"Inputs were taken from all of us, and it is certain that both parties in the INDIA alliance will contest the elections unitedly. We will not contest just for the sake of contesting; we will fight to win and to form the government," Misra said after the meeting.
On Saturday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav indicated that the Congress had expressed its wish to contest 181 seats in the Uttar Pradesh polls.
At the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in Delhi, Yadav also said his party had decided how many seats it would contest and that the INDIA bloc would defeat the BJP. The elections to the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly are expected to be held early next year.
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