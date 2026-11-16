ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Holds Strategy Meet On UP Elections, To Launch Poll Campaign In December First Week

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during a meeting with Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders at 10, Rajaji Marg, in New Delhi on Monday, November 16, 2026 ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Congress top brass on Monday held deliberations with Uttar Pradesh leaders on the party's preparedness for the state polls and decided to launch the party's election campaign in the first week of December. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who chaired the meeting, expressed confidence that the party, together with the INDIA bloc, will present a strong alternative to the people of Uttar Pradesh.

The meeting held at Kharge's 10, Rajaji Marg residence, was attended by senior party leaders, including Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and K C Venugopal, AICC state in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam, state Congress chief Aradhana Misra-Mona, state Congress working president Imran Masood and state Congress Legislature Party leader Virendra Chaudhary.

In a post on X in Hindi after the meeting, Kharge said, "Today, I had an in-depth discussion with senior leaders of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee about the state's political situation and the upcoming assembly elections." The upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh will give a new direction to the country's politics, Kharge said.

"The people of the state are looking for change and want to see social justice, equal opportunities and the rights of marginalised communities strengthened. I am fully confident that the Congress party, together with the INDIA alliance, will present a strong alternative to the people of Uttar Pradesh," Kharge said, amid the buzz over seat-sharing with the Samajwadi Party in the state.

Asked about the outcome, AICC Uttar Pradesh in-charge Gautam said, "We discussed the party's entire campaign in Uttar Pradesh. We will launch our high-speed campaign from the first week of December. Our organisation is almost ready at the grassroots level and we discussed how to involve all party leaders and office-bearers in the campaign."

Asked about seat-sharing discussions with Samajwadi Party leaders on Tuesday, Gautam said the party will decide by the evening who will attend the meeting after the SP shares the names of its representatives. Venugopal said the party held an important strategy meeting to discuss our preparations for the upcoming assembly elections.

"Along with our INDIA bloc partners, we will ensure the BJP's defeat in UP -- just as we did in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. "The people of UP know that the BJP's double engine has destroyed the state's social and economic fabric and must be thrown out at the earliest," Venugopal said in a post on X.