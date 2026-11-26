ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Holds 'Samvidhan Raksha March', Vows To Protect Democracy And Constitution

Reaffirming its commitment to constitutional values, social justice and equality, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal along with Delhi's party in-charge Qazi Nizamuddin and President Devender Yadav, led the party’s ‘Samvidhan Raksha March’ in the national capital. The march was organised as part of the Congress’s nationwide programme to commemorate the Constitution Day. It was aimed at intensifying the party's campaign to protect the "Constitution and democracy," which it alleged is under threat from the ruling BJP.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy garlands the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in Hyderabad (IANS)

Congress leaders and workers participate in 'Samvidhan Raksha March' in Shimla (IANS)

Scores of Congress workers and leaders, holding aloft party's flags and placards, marched along with the senior Congress leaders from from Chandgi Ram Akhara, Civil Lines to Dr Ambedkar National Memorial, near Vidhan Sabha. They then paid floral tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's statue at the memorial. Prior to the march, Venugopal, along with Yadav and other senior party leaders, administered a pledge to the party workers, who vowed to protect the Constitution and the rights of every citizen.Addressing the party workers, the senior Congress leader said, "On Constitution Day, all Congress workers across the country are taking out marches. We are doing this for Babasaheb Ambedkar, who gave us the right to vote." The senior Congress leader said under the leadership of leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, the party will continue to fight to protect the rights of the common people of the country."On this Constitution Day, we want to tell everyone that an ordinary citizen and a big industrialist have exactly one vote. Everyone has only one vote. Snatching away that vote is a grave sin. We are not going to allow any such thing.We are here to protect the vote of the common people," Venugopal said, referring to the alleged deletion of voters during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.Reiterating the Congress' demand for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, he said, "SIR must be stopped. The CEC must resign. We are not going to allow the CEC to continue in office.The day will come, and it will certainly come, when Gyanesh Kumar will resign."Later, addressing the media, Venugopal alleged that the Narendra Modi-led government's biggest USP is its lack of transparency and that it is making a mockery of Parliament. "Through Gyanesh Kumar, they are undermining the country's democracy. They are systematically destroying democratic institutions and the very foundations of our democracy," he alleged.Referring to the march, Yadav told ETV Bharat said, "This was much needed because today the Constitution is being weakened. Most importantly, voter rights have been taken away by this government". Echoing similar sentiments, former Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary told ETV Bharat, "The very institution (ECI) entrusted with the responsibility has itself been involved in vote theft. The government currently at the Centre is not a government elected by the people in the true spirit of democracy. This government is authoritarian, operates through pressure and aims at imposing a particular ideology on the country.""The Constitution framed under the guidance of Babasaheb Ambedkar and the interpretation given to it by the Constituent Assembly clearly state that everyone must be respected and every religion must be respected. Similarly, different ways of thinking must also be respected. This is precisely what Rahul ji says. But an ideology associated with the RSS has taken control of every institution. Institutions have been captured," he said.Attacking the ruling dispensation, Chaudhary said, "The Congress party and Rahul ji are fighting from Parliament to the streets. Today's march is part of that struggle." The senior Congress leader further said the Congress will not relent until Gyanesh Kumar resigns.