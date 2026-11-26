Congress Holds 'Samvidhan Raksha March', Vows To Protect Democracy And Constitution
The march was organised as part of the Congress’s nationwide programme to commemorate the Constitution Day, reports Santu Das.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 5:54 PM IST
New Delhi: Launching a fresh attack on the BJP-led government at the Centre for allegedly undermining democratic institutions, including the Election Commission of India (ECI) by indulging in 'vote theft', the Congress on Thursday took to the streets of the national capital and other parts of the country.
Reaffirming its commitment to constitutional values, social justice and equality, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal along with Delhi's party in-charge Qazi Nizamuddin and President Devender Yadav, led the party’s ‘Samvidhan Raksha March’ in the national capital. The march was organised as part of the Congress’s nationwide programme to commemorate the Constitution Day. It was aimed at intensifying the party's campaign to protect the "Constitution and democracy," which it alleged is under threat from the ruling BJP.
आज 'संविधान दिवस' के अवसर पर जम्मू-कश्मीर के प्रभारी महासचिव @NasirHussainINC जी की मौजूदगी में प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी ने 'संविधान रक्षा मार्च' का आयोजन किया। इस दौरान प्रदेश अध्यक्ष @TariqKarra जी समेत वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेता व कार्यकर्ता मौजूद रहे और संविधान की रक्षा का संकल्प दोहराया। जय संविधान ✊ 📍 जम्मू— Congress (@INCIndia) November 26, 2026
आज ऐतिहासिक 'संविधान दिवस' है और 1949 में आज ही के दिन संविधान सभा ने इसे मंजूरी दी थी। संविधान से देश के हर नागरिक को ताकत मिली और इसे बनाने में यूपी की बड़ी भूमिका रही है। उत्तर प्रदेश विधानसभा ने अक्टूबर 1937 में प्रस्ताव पारित किया था कि 'गवर्नमेंट ऑफ इंडिया एक्ट, 1935' को रद्द कर दिया जाना चाहिए। इस प्रस्ताव में कहा गया था कि एक चुनी हुई संविधान सभा भारत का संविधान बनाएगी, इसीलिए 'गवर्नमेंट ऑफ इंडिया एक्ट, 1935' की कोई जरूरत नहीं है। जवाहरलाल नेहरू जी, गोविंद वल्लभ पंत जी, पुरुषोत्तम दास टंडन जी, एस. राधाकृष्णन जी, आचार्य कृपलानी जी, जॉन मथाई जी, मौलाना आजाद जी जैसे लोग यूपी से संविधान सभा के सदस्य थे, जिन्होंने संविधान बनाने में योगदान दिया। कांग्रेस पार्टी ने बाबा साहेब डॉ आंबेडकर जी को संविधान सभा भेजा और ड्राफ्टिंग कमेटी का चेयरमैन बनाया, क्योंकि आंबेडकर जी के बिना संविधान सही ढंग से तैयार होना असंभव था। 📍 लखनऊ, यूपी— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) November 26, 2026
The Constitution of India is our holy book. On this day in 1949, it was not only finalised as a legal document, but as a text which pushed back against centuries of social stratification, division and injustice to pave the way for the noble ideals of democracy, equality and social justice. In 2026, we stare at the biggest ever crisis faced by the Constitution. The right to vote - the most critical of rights that make the Constitution meaningful - has been attacked by the ruling regime. Across the country, people’s rights to speak, pray, work and exist meaningfully is under threat because of a regime that wields power through hate, fear and intimidation. However, the Congress Party, which fought for independence so that we could be governed by a liberal, progressive Constitution, will always be at the forefront of the fight to defend this holy book. Today, under INC President Sh. Mallikarjun @kharge ji, we had planned a Samvidhan Raksha March in Lucknow. However, even on this day, he is not allowed to conduct his march. This shows the disrespect and lack of regard that the BJP-RSS has for the Constitution. Yet, we will power on and in every part of India, our Marches will go on in defence of the Constitution, till Constitutional values and the sanctity of the democratic process is restored.— K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) November 26, 2026