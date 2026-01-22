ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Holds Protest Against Governor, Alleges Violation Of Constitutional Norms

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Congress on Wednesday staged a protest against Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, accusing him of violating constitutional norms by not reading out a resolution under Article 176 of the Constitution in the Legislative Assembly. The protestors alleged that the Governor’s conduct amounted to disrespect towards the Constitution and democracy.

Raising slogans such as “Go Back Governor,” Congress workers also targeted the central BJP government, holding it responsible for what they described as repeated interference in democratic processes at the state level.

Objection To The Governor’s Actions In The Assembly

Addressing the gathering, Congress leaders said the Governor failed in his constitutional duty by refusing to read out a resolution passed by the elected government. They argued that such actions had triggered a constitutional crisis in Karnataka.

“The Governor’s refusal to read the resolution has undermined the authority of the Assembly and created confusion in governance,” a Congress leader said. The party demanded that the Governor take moral responsibility for his actions and step down from the post.

Protest Against Changes To The Employment Guarantee Scheme

The protest also focused on the central government’s decision to discontinue the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme in its existing form. Congress leaders said the scheme, introduced by the previous Congress-led government, had provided employment to millions of farmers and unemployed citizens across rural and urban areas.

“This programme ensured daily wage employment and helped reduce unemployment while supporting development at the grassroots level,” a party representative said. The leaders criticised the BJP-led Union government for replacing the scheme and removing Mahatma Gandhi’s name from it.