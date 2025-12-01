ETV Bharat / bharat

RJD Spokesperson Pours Water On MGB Rift Rumours After War Of Words Between RJD-Cong Leaders

Patna: The war of words between leaders of the opposition Mahagathbandhan (MGB) partners since the November 29 meeting of the alliance's MLAs at Tejashwi Yadav's residence at 1 Polo Road in Patna, in which only two of the Congress's six MLAs turned up — has thrust the question to the fore: Is the MGB about to split?

Rumour mills went on the overdrive the moment the state president of the MGB's leading party, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Mangani Lal Mandal, said hours before Saturday's meeting that all the seats the Congress had won in the recent Assembly polls were because of his party's support.

RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav had called the joint meeting of MGB MLAs to discuss strategy for the special session of the Bihar legislature, that began today. Talking to the media, Mandal said the Bihar Congress was free to adopt a 'different' way if it so desired. “Congress will find out its real strength on the ground when it fights the elections alone,” he said, adding that MGB alliance partners benefit from RJD’s steady voter base.

Meanwhile, a faction within the Congress also began talking aloud about breaking its alliance with the RJD. In a conversation with ETV Bharat, senior Congress leader and state president of Congress Seva Dal, Aditya Paswan, said time has come for Congress to do politics alone, that a weak state leadership and the alliance has weakened its organisation. Paswan also said Congress was not given "strong" seats, that the party's organisation was not functioning and that party workers are disappointed after the results.

"Congress must now consider whether the party should take a decision to stand on its own feet. In the 1970s and 1980s, Congress was in a strong position in Bihar. To bring back that era, Congress will have to strengthen its organisation," said Paswan.

However, after Saturday's meeting, RJD spokesperson Ejaz Ahmed poured water over the rumours, saying all MGB MLAs united at Saturday's meeting and decided that under Tejashwi Yadav's leadership, they will raise public issues from the streets and confront the Nitish Kumar-Samrat Chaudhary government in the House. "The MGB will fight unitedly on public issues from the streets to the House. The RJD, Congress, Left parties, VIP, and I P Gupta's party are united in this struggle," said Ahmed.