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'Grave Consequences': Kharge Says Govt Move To Amend Women Quota Law Amid Elections Violates Model Code Of Conduct

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, centre, with party leaders Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal and others during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, at Indira Bhawan, in New Delhi, Friday, April 10, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday alleged that the Narendra Modi government's proposed delimitation exercise related to the implementation of the women's reservation law would have "grave consequences" and warrants thorough deliberation. Kharge said his party would formulate a collective strategy with others in the opposition to move forward "unitedly" on this issue.

He said the Modi government is convening the sitting of Parliament from April 16 with the sole intention of securing political advantage, which is a "violation" of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), and is keen to pass the Constitutional Amendment Bill in "utmost haste".

Addressing the meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to discuss and formulate the party's strategy on the government's move to amend the women's reservation law, Kharge said the proposed amendments are of such a nature that they can potentially have a profound impact on the country's electoral system.

"Therefore, following this meeting, we will formulate a collective strategy by holding discussions on these issues with our colleagues in the opposition as well. We will move forward unitedly," Kharge asserted.

The meeting, chaired by Kharge, was attended by former party chief Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, K C Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh and Sachin Pilot, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, former Union ministers Ambika Soni and Anand Sharma were also present. In his opening remarks, Kharge said that after a prolonged silence, the Modi government has suddenly become active regarding the issue of women's reservation.

"In this context, a session of Parliament is scheduled to be held between April 16 and 18 to address the matter of providing 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Legislative Assemblies. To date, we have not received any formal proposal from the government regarding this matter. We have got to know some points only after reading an article authored by the prime minister," Kharge said.

During Parliament's sittings, the government intends to pass a significant Constitutional Amendment Bill so that it may claim credit for, and derive political benefit from, during the upcoming state assembly elections, he alleged.

"Based on the information we have received so far, the government wants to implement women's reservation starting from the 2029 elections. In addition, it wants to increase the current seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies by 50 per cent.

"It wants to increase the number of seats in the Lok Sabha from 543 to 816. There will also be a proportional increase in the state assemblies," he said. Kharge said this delimitation proposal will have "grave consequences". Therefore, there is a need for very deep deliberation on delimitation, he noted.

"The Modi government is calling this parliamentary meeting with the intention of gaining political advantage. It wants to pass the Constitution Amendment Bill as quickly as possible," Kharge said.