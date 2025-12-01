Congress Hits Back At PM Modi Over His 'Delivery Over Drama' Remarks Ahead Of Parliament Winter Session
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused the PM of resorting to theatrical rhetoric instead of addressing key issues before the Parliament.
December 1, 2025
New Delhi: Congress on Monday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his “delivery over drama” remarks aimed at the opposition ahead of the Winter Session of the Parliament.
PM Modi in his address before the session began, asked the opposition parties to “focus on results, not theatrics and follow parliamentary conduct”. "Drama nahi, delivery honi chahiye," PM Modi said in a direct message to the opposition against the backdrop of ruckus in both houses in the recent Parliament sessions.
Hitting back at the PM, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Prime Minister of resorting to "dramabazi delivery"(theatrical rhetoric) instead of addressing key issues before the Parliament.
“On the first day of the Winter Session, instead of addressing the key issues before Parliament, Prime Minister @narendramodi ji has once again delivered his "dramabazi delivery"!,” Kharge wrote in an elaborate post on X.
शीतकालीन सत्र के पहले दिन प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी ने संसद के समक्ष मुख्य मुद्दों की बात करने के बजाय फ़िर से " ड्रामेबाज़ी की डिलीवरी" की है !
असलियत यह है कि संसदीय मर्यादा और संसदीय प्रणाली को पिछले 11 साल से सरकार ने लगातार कुचला है उसकी लंबी फेहरिस्त है ।
— mallikarjun kharge (@kharge) December 1, 2025
The Congress President accused the Modi government of “continuously trampling parliamentary decorum and the parliamentary system for the past 11 years, and the long list of such instances is well-known”. He claimed that in the last Monsoon Session alone, at least 12 Bills were “passed in haste, some in less than 15 minutes and some without any discussion at all”.
“The entire country has previously witnessed how you bulldozed anti-farmer black laws, GST, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and such bills through Parliament in a frantic rush! In this very Parliament, when the Manipur issue was raised, you remained silent until the opposition brought a no-confidence motion”.
Referring to the Special Intensive Revision(SIR) in states, Kharge said that the Booth Level Officers were “continuously losing their lives due to the workload in the process”. The opposition wants to prioritize issues including 'vote theft' and we will continuously raise them in Parliament, he said.
“The BJP should now end this drama of distraction and engage in debate in Parliament on the real issues facing the people. The truth is that the common man is struggling with unemployment, inflation, economic inequality, and the looting of the country's precious resources, while those in power are playing the game of dramabazi in the arrogance of authority”.
Speaking about and raising urgent public issues in Parliament isn't drama. Drama is not allowing democratic discussions about issues that matter to the public.— Congress (@INCIndia) December 1, 2025
I suggest we talk about urgent issues like election situation, SIR, and pollution - they're crucial for democracy.
Raising Public Issues Not Drama, Says Priyanka
Hitting back at PM Modi's 'delivery over drama' remarks, Congress leader and Wayanad MP, Priyanka Gandhi said that speaking about and raising urgent public issues in Parliament was not drama. "Drama is not allowing democratic discussions about issues that matter to the public. I suggest we talk about urgent issues like election situation, SIR, and pollution - they're crucial for democracy. What is the Parliament for? Why aren't we discussing these things?" Priyanka told reporters before entering the Parliament.
