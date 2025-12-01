ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Hits Back At PM Modi Over His 'Delivery Over Drama' Remarks Ahead Of Parliament Winter Session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media on the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 1, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Congress on Monday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his “delivery over drama” remarks aimed at the opposition ahead of the Winter Session of the Parliament. PM Modi in his address before the session began, asked the opposition parties to “focus on results, not theatrics and follow parliamentary conduct”. "Drama nahi, delivery honi chahiye," PM Modi said in a direct message to the opposition against the backdrop of ruckus in both houses in the recent Parliament sessions. Hitting back at the PM, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Prime Minister of resorting to "dramabazi delivery"(theatrical rhetoric) instead of addressing key issues before the Parliament. “On the first day of the Winter Session, instead of addressing the key issues before Parliament, Prime Minister @narendramodi ji has once again delivered his "dramabazi delivery"!,” Kharge wrote in an elaborate post on X.