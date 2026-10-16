ETV Bharat / bharat

'Opposition Is To Oppose, Expose, Depose': Congress Reminds Pranab Mukherjee's Statement To Rajnath

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday hit back at the BJP over its "regime change" charge, saying the ruling party needs to be reminded of former president Pranab Mukherjee's statement that the job of the opposition in a democracy is to oppose, expose and depose.

The opposition party said it categorically rejects any unconstitutional seizure of power as it believes in peaceful democratic mobilisation, constitutional institutions, free and fair elections and the sovereign will of the Indian people.

The Congress assertion came after Union Minister Rajnath Singh lashed out at the opposition party and its allies over protests in the national capital, accusing them of seeking a regime change along the lines of Bangladesh and using the energy of youth to spread "anarchy".

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Singh asserted that democracy does not give anyone the licence to create disorder or undermine the credibility of constitutional institutions.

Hitting back at Singh, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "The Defence Minister needs to be reminded of what the former President Pranab Mukherjee, who was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 2019, would often say: the job of the Opposition in a democracy is to oppose, expose and depose."

Addressing a press conference here, Congress media and publicity head Pawan Khera said his party had been raising its voice against the RSS ideology for the past 100 years.

"Whenever anyone asks a question of the Modi government, instead of answering that question, they make counter-accusations and start plotting conspiracies against those who raise the question. Today, the entire country wants to know why Gyanesh Kumar is not being removed from his post. Why is the Modi government not ready to remove him?" Khera said.

The narrative of the Modi government has become clear to the entire country: it only talks about the past and the future, he said.

"The RSS has seized the system in such a way that it has stamped its organisation everywhere, including universities, the Election Commission, bureaucracy, and so on.

"This is called a regime, which we are talking about changing, and we will change it. When a non-registered organisation has entrenched itself like a snake over the entire system, we will not wag our tails and play opposition," he said. The BJP government, by the way it is handing out certificates of 'dimagi Naxal', 'anti-national', and 'leftist' to people, shows its anger, he said.

"This anger shows that this is a scared government, which is now on its way out. The Modi government has realised that its narrative and system have slipped out of its hands, and its true colours have been exposed in front of the country," Khera said.