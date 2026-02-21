ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress High Command Has Come To A Conclusion On Leadership Issue In Karnataka, Says PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi

File - Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar during the “Save NREGA agitation and Lok Bhavan Chalo” protest, organised by the KPCC at Freedom Park, in Bengaluru ( ANI )

Bengaluru: In an important development, Karnataka PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Saturday said that the Congress high command has come to a conclusion on the leadership issue in Karnataka and will reveal the decision soon.

Jarkiholi's statement comes immediately after he meets with AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi on Saturday. Jarkiholi was accompanied by former Minister K N Rajanna and two Congress MLAs, all associates of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

"Kharge told us they have concluded (on the leadership issue). For the first time, they (the high command) have said so. Let us wait for their decision," Jarkiholi said.

When asked if the high command would announce its decision by a specific date, Jarkiholi said: "They have not given any date but said it will be done at the earliest."

Further, he stated that party workers, MLAs and all Karnataka ministers wished for the leadership issue to be resolved immediately, as the confusion is affecting administration and damaging the party's image.

"We discussed several political issues, including the ongoing confusion over the leadership issue. We requested Kharge to put an end to the confusion at the earliest. Already it has been delayed, and further delay will affect the party," Jarkiholi said.

For the past few months, Karnataka Congress has been witnessing a tussle between the camps of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar, with the latter seeking to replace Siddaramaiah as CM as per an undisclosed power-sharing pact between both struck by the high command in 2023.