Congress High Command Has Come To A Conclusion On Leadership Issue In Karnataka, Says PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi
Jarkiholi, who met AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday, said the decision on the leadership issue will be announced soon
Published : February 21, 2026 at 4:21 PM IST
Bengaluru: In an important development, Karnataka PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Saturday said that the Congress high command has come to a conclusion on the leadership issue in Karnataka and will reveal the decision soon.
Jarkiholi's statement comes immediately after he meets with AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi on Saturday. Jarkiholi was accompanied by former Minister K N Rajanna and two Congress MLAs, all associates of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
"Kharge told us they have concluded (on the leadership issue). For the first time, they (the high command) have said so. Let us wait for their decision," Jarkiholi said.
When asked if the high command would announce its decision by a specific date, Jarkiholi said: "They have not given any date but said it will be done at the earliest."
Further, he stated that party workers, MLAs and all Karnataka ministers wished for the leadership issue to be resolved immediately, as the confusion is affecting administration and damaging the party's image.
"We discussed several political issues, including the ongoing confusion over the leadership issue. We requested Kharge to put an end to the confusion at the earliest. Already it has been delayed, and further delay will affect the party," Jarkiholi said.
For the past few months, Karnataka Congress has been witnessing a tussle between the camps of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar, with the latter seeking to replace Siddaramaiah as CM as per an undisclosed power-sharing pact between both struck by the high command in 2023.
Shivakumar has been pressuring the party high command to honour the power pact ever since Siddaramaiah completed 30 months in office in November 2025 and has been making several visits to Delhi to get his wish fulfilled.
Last week, he also visited Delhi and met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi. He is understood to have asked the party seniors to keep their word. "I have full faith in my party's leadership that it will honour its words at an appropriate time," Shivakumar had said adding that success would always come to him even though it takes bit of a time," he had said.
'Vested Interests Are Unable To Digest My Success'
Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah said vested interests have been targeting him to end his political career because they could not digest his success.
In his write-up published in a regional newspaper on Saturday, Siddaramaiah said he will continue his political struggle to uphold social justice by all means till the end.
He also placed him in the league of Rahul. He accused the Union government of trying to silence the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.
"The fact that a son of a shepherd has successfully run a government and presented budget after budget like an economic expert has made some vested interests 'intolerant and jealous'. They think that their political journey will be smooth if they finish me off politically. So they are hatching a conspiracy. But I am not the one to run away from the battlefield. I will continue to fight till my last breath," he said in his write-up in a regional newspaper.
