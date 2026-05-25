Congress High Command To Meet Karnataka CM, DyCM On May 26 Over RS Polls, SIR, Fuel Hike Impact
The upcoming May 26 meeting in Delhi has also sparked fresh speculation over a leadership change in Karnataka.
Published : May 25, 2026 at 6:37 PM IST
New Delhi: The Karnataka leadership issue resurfaced again on Monday, a day ahead of the key meeting between the Congress high command, Chief Minister K Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar on May 26.
According to party insiders, the Tuesday meeting will be more about the June 18 Rajya Sabha polls in which three seats from Karnataka are up for grabs, the upcoming MLC polls in which the grand old party hopes to win four out of seven seats falling vacant, and some organisational issues.
Besides, the impact of the recent fuel price hike on the state economy, the proposed summary intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is also likely to figure during the crucial meeting on May 26, the insiders said.
The speculation around a leadership change in Karnataka has been in the news off and on for several months as the camp belonging to Shivakumar, who is also the state unit chief, pitched for his promotion by camping in Delhi and urging the high command to address the issue. In turn, the camp of CM Siddaramaiah too lobbied with the high command and flagged the need to maintain status quo in the southern state.
The origins of the speculation are rooted in the events that followed the 2023 Assembly Elections when the Karnataka Congress led by state unit chief Shivakumar registered a historic victory in 135/224 seats by defeating the BJP. Shivakumar, who had high hopes of becoming the chief minister, missed his chance as the high command opted for veteran and former CM Siddaramiah, whose clean image and social engineering appeared to be best suited for the top state executive job.
Campaign for Shivakumar started soon after the state government completed its half term and was based on an unconfirmed promise of a leadership change mid-course. Recently, when Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, who belongs to Karnataka, was confronted with the leadership change question by reporters in Bengaluru, he said the high command would soon call both the CM and his deputy to Delhi to resolve the issue.
AICC in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Surjewala said the May 26 meeting was over the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections and quashed any other speculation.
The Congress insiders said a leadership change at this point was unlikely but there may be some discussions around a likely reshuffle of the Siddaramaiah cabinet. The insiders said if the high command gives a go ahead for the cabinet reshuffle, the lawmakers belonging to the Shivakumar camp, who met the high command some time ago, may get accommodated in the state government.
Another important issue related with the MLAs will be the identification of the three Rajya Sabha nominees from the party. Of the three, one obviously would be a repeat for Kharge, who is the Leader of Opposition in the House and regularly coordinates INDIA bloc meetings during Parliament sessions. The insiders said there are several claimants for the other two seats but the high command will have to take a call on whether to nominate persons belonging to Karnataka or give a chance to an outsider.
Among the pressing issues that are likely to be discussed between the high command and the state leadership are the impact of the recent fuel hikes on government exchequer which funds a lot of social welfare schemes as part of poll promises.
“The fuel hikes are too much for Karnataka. This heartless regime has crushed every household under unbearable inflation while shamelessly preaching development. From food prices to transport costs, everything will rise again and it is the poor, middle class, farmers, workers and small businesses who will suffer the most. People are struggling to survive while BJP leaders lecture citizens with hollow speeches and fake nationalism. They have turned governance into an organised assault on ordinary Indians. People should remember this betrayal when BJP leaders come knocking at their doors for votes. They deserve to be thrown out democratically for treating citizens like ATMs to fund their political drama and failures,” senior Karnataka leader and Congress Working Committee member BK Hariprasad told ETV Bharat.
The Congress will soon launch a statewide campaign against the proposed SIR.
“We are fully prepared to counter the SIR. We have seen how it was used to benefit the BJP in Bihar, Assam and West Bengal,” AICC secretary in-charge of Karnataka Abhishek Dutt told ETV Bharat.
AICC functionary and former MLA Anjali Nimbalkar shared similar views on the coming SIR and the likely impact of the fuel hikes on the state economy.
“We have implemented all our poll promises which are a model for other states. The chief minister also holds the finance ministry and has presented several budgets in the past. He knows his job and any state government will have to factor in the impact of such reckless and needless fuel hikes on government finances. This is not only about Karnataka, the entire country is being burdened because of the Centre’s policies,” Nimbalkar told ETV Bharat.
“We have seen what happened in Bihar, Assam and West Bengal after the SIR. We need to be careful about the exercise in the state,” she added.
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