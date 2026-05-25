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Congress High Command To Meet Karnataka CM, DyCM On May 26 Over RS Polls, SIR, Fuel Hike Impact

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar attend the foundation stone laying ceremony for an international cricket stadium in Suryanagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka, on Saturday, May 23, 2026 ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Karnataka leadership issue resurfaced again on Monday, a day ahead of the key meeting between the Congress high command, Chief Minister K Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar on May 26.

According to party insiders, the Tuesday meeting will be more about the June 18 Rajya Sabha polls in which three seats from Karnataka are up for grabs, the upcoming MLC polls in which the grand old party hopes to win four out of seven seats falling vacant, and some organisational issues.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, and AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala during a press conference in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on Monday, May 25, 2026 (IANS)

Besides, the impact of the recent fuel price hike on the state economy, the proposed summary intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is also likely to figure during the crucial meeting on May 26, the insiders said.

The speculation around a leadership change in Karnataka has been in the news off and on for several months as the camp belonging to Shivakumar, who is also the state unit chief, pitched for his promotion by camping in Delhi and urging the high command to address the issue. In turn, the camp of CM Siddaramaiah too lobbied with the high command and flagged the need to maintain status quo in the southern state.

The origins of the speculation are rooted in the events that followed the 2023 Assembly Elections when the Karnataka Congress led by state unit chief Shivakumar registered a historic victory in 135/224 seats by defeating the BJP. Shivakumar, who had high hopes of becoming the chief minister, missed his chance as the high command opted for veteran and former CM Siddaramiah, whose clean image and social engineering appeared to be best suited for the top state executive job.

AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala speaks during the Congress March Towards Vote Protection’ discussion meeting in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on Monday, May 25, 2026. (IANS)

Campaign for Shivakumar started soon after the state government completed its half term and was based on an unconfirmed promise of a leadership change mid-course. Recently, when Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, who belongs to Karnataka, was confronted with the leadership change question by reporters in Bengaluru, he said the high command would soon call both the CM and his deputy to Delhi to resolve the issue.