Congress High Command Postpone Discussion On Karnataka Cabinet Expansion
Karnataka CM Shivakumar, along with other Congress leaders, met the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi this afternoon.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 7:02 PM IST
New Delhi: The deliberation on Cabinet expansion in Karnataka by the top leaders of the State Congress unit, including Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, with the Congress high command has been postponed, as per a senior party leader.
Amid expansion of State Cabinet on cards, Shivakumar, along with his predecessor Siddaramaiah, Congress' Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala and the party's state unit president BK Hariprasad, met Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi here this afternoon.
Talking to reporters after the meeting, Hariprasad said, "We have discussed a few things. The Congress president has gone to Bengaluru. It (discussion on Cabinet expansion)has been postponed for a day or two. We will be informed about the next discussion."
I participated in a meeting held today at the New Delhi residence of Shri Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Senior Congress leader, along with Shri Randeep Singh Surjewala, AICC General Secretary in charge of Karnataka, Shri D.K. Shivakumar, Chief… pic.twitter.com/S5nNlLC3qp— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) July 16, 2026
On being asked by the reporters about their meeting with Gandhi over the State Cabinet expansion, Chief Minister Shivakumar declined to make a comment.
Later in a post on X, he wrote, "Called on Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi today, along with AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and KPCC President BK Hariprasad. We remain committed to the welfare of our people and the continued development and progress of the state."
Called on Leader of the Opposition Shri Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi today, along with AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Shri Randeep Singh Surjewala, former Chief Minister Shri Siddaramaiah, and KPCC President Shri B.K. Hariprasad.— DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) July 16, 2026
We remain committed to the welfare of… pic.twitter.com/y2U6wExucq
Apprising about their meeting, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in a post on X said, " I participated in a meeting held today at the New Delhi residence of Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, along with Randeep Singh Surjewala, AICC General Secretary in charge of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar, Chief Minister, and BK Hariprasad, President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC)."
The senior Congress leaders from Karnataka arrived in the national capital on Wednesday night. It may be mentioned that Shivakumar took oath as the 25th Chief Minister of Karnataka on June 3.
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