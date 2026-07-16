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Congress High Command Postpone Discussion On Karnataka Cabinet Expansion

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi meets Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Congress General Secretary (Organisation–Karnataka) Randeep Singh Surjewala, former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President B.K. Hariprasad in New Delhi on Thursday, July 16, 2026 ( IANS )

New Delhi: The deliberation on Cabinet expansion in Karnataka by the top leaders of the State Congress unit, including Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, with the Congress high command has been postponed, as per a senior party leader.

Amid expansion of State Cabinet on cards, Shivakumar, along with his predecessor Siddaramaiah, Congress' Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala and the party's state unit president BK Hariprasad, met Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi here this afternoon.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Hariprasad said, "We have discussed a few things. The Congress president has gone to Bengaluru. It (discussion on Cabinet expansion)has been postponed for a day or two. We will be informed about the next discussion."