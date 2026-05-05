Cong High Command Directs TNCC To Take Final Call On TVK Seeking Support To Form Govt In Tamil Nadu
The TVK has emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly. However, it fell slightly short of the majority mark.
Published : May 5, 2026 at 10:59 PM IST
New Delhi: The top brass of the Congress on Tuesday directed its Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) to take a final call on Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay's request to support it for government formation in Tamil Nadu.
The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, in the presence of Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal and other senior leaders, here this evening.
The TVK has emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly. However, it fell slightly short of the majority mark. Talking to reporters shortly after the meeting, Venugopal said, "Today, we had a meeting to discuss the Tamil Nadu political situation. Basically, post-election scenario."
"The President of TVK Thiru Vijay has requested the INC's support to form a government in Tamil Nadu. INC is clear that the mandate in Tamil Nadu is for a secular government, committed to protect the Constitution in letter and spirit," he said.
The senior Congress leader categorically stated that the grand old party is determined not to have the BJP and the proxies run the government in Tamil Nadu in any manner.
"Accordingly, the Congress leadership has directed the TNCC to take a final decision on Thiru Vijay's request, keeping in view the sentiments of the state reflected in the electoral verdict," he added.
Earlier in the day, TVK chief in a post on X wrote, "My sincere thanks to the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha for the call and kind wishes. We shall remain committed to excellence in public service and preserving the cultural ethos of our state, which requires collective cooperation. Beyond politics, we shall prioritise the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu."
On Monday, Gandhi spoke to Vijay and congratulated him on TVK’s spectacular result. He said this mandate reflects the rising voice of youth, which cannot, and will not, be ignored.
"I reiterate that the Congress party will continue to protect and serve the people of Tamil Nadu," Gandhi wrote on X. The Congress has won five seats in Tamil Nadu.