ETV Bharat / bharat

Cong High Command Directs TNCC To Take Final Call On TVK Seeking Support To Form Govt In Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: The top brass of the Congress on Tuesday directed its Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) to take a final call on Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay's request to support it for government formation in Tamil Nadu.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, in the presence of Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal and other senior leaders, here this evening.

The TVK has emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly. However, it fell slightly short of the majority mark. Talking to reporters shortly after the meeting, Venugopal said, "Today, we had a meeting to discuss the Tamil Nadu political situation. Basically, post-election scenario."

"The President of TVK Thiru Vijay has requested the INC's support to form a government in Tamil Nadu. INC is clear that the mandate in Tamil Nadu is for a secular government, committed to protect the Constitution in letter and spirit," he said.

The senior Congress leader categorically stated that the grand old party is determined not to have the BJP and the proxies run the government in Tamil Nadu in any manner.