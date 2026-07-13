ETV Bharat / bharat

'Congress Has Lot Of Scope To Expand In West Bengal', Says New AICC In-Charge Prakash Joshi

New Delhi: Even as the Congress faces a challenge in terms of growth in West Bengal, the current situation shows there is enough scope for expansion, new AICC in-charge of the state Prakash Joshi said on Monday.

“There is certainly a challenge in the state but there is also an opportunity for the party to grow,” Joshi told ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview days after he was named for the key post by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

Joshi, an old organization hand, was also an AICC observer for the recent Assembly elections in West Bengal and the experience helped his candidature, party insiders said. The Congress has been on the margins in the eastern state for decades which led to a weak organization and the party’s low presence in the state Assembly. The new in-charge said he is aware of the task that lies ahead but noted that he is starting from a reasonably good position.

“It is a big responsibility but we must understand that the party has some kind of presence across the state. The most significant political decision before the polls was to drop the Left allies, go alone and contest all the 294 Assembly seats," he said.

Joshi said, "Earlier, we had to go in for an alliance due to some reasons. We decided to fight on our own strength after a gap of 21 years. Not only did we put up good candidates on all the seats, our nominees could not be forced to withdraw by the rivals. The TMC was in power then and the main opposition BJP had all the resources at its disposal. Yet we stood our ground,” said Joshi.

The Congress could win just two seats in 2026. In the 2021 polls, the party had no MLAs. “The poll outcome was mostly on the expected lines but fighting all the seats left our workers charged up. As a result, the workers lined up at the counting centres on the day votes were being counted. The campaign helped us mobilise our workers. But I am aware that the organization needs to be restructured. We have to strengthen the district and block level teams. That will be the focus over the coming days,” said Joshi.