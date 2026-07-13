'Congress Has Lot Of Scope To Expand In West Bengal', Says New AICC In-Charge Prakash Joshi
Workers from TMC, Left and others are looking up to the Congress are keen to join the party, he said.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 8:18 PM IST
New Delhi: Even as the Congress faces a challenge in terms of growth in West Bengal, the current situation shows there is enough scope for expansion, new AICC in-charge of the state Prakash Joshi said on Monday.
“There is certainly a challenge in the state but there is also an opportunity for the party to grow,” Joshi told ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview days after he was named for the key post by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.
Joshi, an old organization hand, was also an AICC observer for the recent Assembly elections in West Bengal and the experience helped his candidature, party insiders said. The Congress has been on the margins in the eastern state for decades which led to a weak organization and the party’s low presence in the state Assembly. The new in-charge said he is aware of the task that lies ahead but noted that he is starting from a reasonably good position.
“It is a big responsibility but we must understand that the party has some kind of presence across the state. The most significant political decision before the polls was to drop the Left allies, go alone and contest all the 294 Assembly seats," he said.
Joshi said, "Earlier, we had to go in for an alliance due to some reasons. We decided to fight on our own strength after a gap of 21 years. Not only did we put up good candidates on all the seats, our nominees could not be forced to withdraw by the rivals. The TMC was in power then and the main opposition BJP had all the resources at its disposal. Yet we stood our ground,” said Joshi.
The Congress could win just two seats in 2026. In the 2021 polls, the party had no MLAs. “The poll outcome was mostly on the expected lines but fighting all the seats left our workers charged up. As a result, the workers lined up at the counting centres on the day votes were being counted. The campaign helped us mobilise our workers. But I am aware that the organization needs to be restructured. We have to strengthen the district and block level teams. That will be the focus over the coming days,” said Joshi.
The new in-charge is likely to visit West Bengal on July 19 and interact with the state leaders and workers over the next few days to discuss and firm up plans to boost the organization as well as to launch political programs.
Interestingly, Joshi has been given the charge of West Bengal Congress when the TMC is facing an internal rebellion after ruling the state for 15 years, former allies Left parties are trying to stay relevant and the BJP has come to power for the first time.
“I would not like to comment on the TMC’s internal issues. But the workers of both the TMC and the Left parties and even others are looking up to the Congress with hope. We are getting a lot of calls from district level workers of the TMC and the Left parties and others to join the Congress", he said.
Joshi said, "Over the past years a large number of Congress workers migrated to the TMC and maybe they are now keen to return. That is very encouraging but we also need to go about taking workers carefully. We need to work out suitable scrutiny systems for such workers. A system for that will have to be worked out in consultation with local leaders.”
Analysing the recent Assembly polls, the new in-charge said that while the SIR of voter list played a role behind the BJP’s win, there were shortcomings in the TMC government as well.
“The SIR came with a lot of controversies related to voter name deletions. It had a role behind the result as the BJP misled voters but the lack of development during the TMC also played a part in the poll results. The BJP got a chance because of this. The politics of the state certainly got communal overtones over the past years but the people are not such. The state politics has always been secular. I will also meet the members of the state political affairs committee to discuss our future strategy. I see a lot of scope in the state and am going there with an open mind,” said Joshi.
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