Congress Govt In Himachal Failed To Utilise Funds Sent By Centre: Nadda Alleges Merrymaking Mindset

Shimla: BJP chief J P Nadda on Saturday alleged that the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh has failed to utilise the funds allocated by the Centre and therefore has no right to remain in power, accusing the state administration of functioning with a carefree mindset.

"Congress government in Himachal Pradesh is working with a mindset of "Khao Piya Mauj karo, aage kisne dekha hai (indulge in merry making, who has seen the future)," he said and stressed that "double engine government is the only way to ensure development of the state".

Addressing an event here, Nadda accused the state government of corruption and misutilisation of funds given by the Centre under various heads, including building of houses, repair of roads and smart city.

Refuting the allegations of the Congress government that the Centre is not giving enough funds to the state, Nadda claimed, "Rs 3,789 crore were given for disaster relief, over Rs 1,000 crore for Smart Cities besides funds for Vibrant Village development, medical colleges, AIIMS Bilaspur, a bulk drug park, four-lane highways and developed Baddi as a pharmaceutical hub in the state yet the Congress continues to spread falsehoods and mislead the innocent people of Himachal."

Targeting the Sukhu-led government for its incompetence, he claimed that the Centre has sent over Rs 2,000 crore as special assistance and approved Rs 1,442 crore under JICA funding, but the Congress government utilised only about 50 per cent of the funds in several schemes.

Taking a jibe at the Congress, Nadda said that Himachal's treasury is frequently shut, the entire administration runs on ad-hoc arrangements with the chief secretary and director general of police working on additional charge and there is no coordination between the chief minister and his ministers.

The Congress government has not brought even a single concrete project to the Centre, he said, and called upon BJP workers to take these facts and truths to every village and town, so that the "people of Himachal can free themselves from Congress misrule" and move decisively towards development and good governance.

"Victory of the NDA in recent Bihar Assembly polls has sent a clear message that people who want to run the country with the help of the intruders would not be accepted", said Nadda and asserted that the BJP would form government in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.