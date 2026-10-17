ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Gives Festive Season Breather To Workers In Its Anti-CEC Agitation In Delhi; Appoints 208 Observers For Nationwide Protests

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi(R) along with other Congress leaders during a protest march against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in New Delhi ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Congress has devised a new strategy to continue its agitation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls nationwide days after Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and senior leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra led the agitation in Delhi.

The protests in the national capital in which several senior AICC and state leaders including chief ministers participated showcased the Congress as the main opposition party that led the INDIA bloc to counter the NDA government.

The opposition bloc has been targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged autrocratic tenure of CEC Gyanesh Kumar around the controversial revision of voter lists that has led to removal of crores of names. The bloc described the loss of voting rights as an attempt to subvert democracy in the country. It has vowed to continue its agitation till the CEC resigns and is held accountable for the move before a thorough reform of the electoral system takes place.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat amid INDIA bloc protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi (IANS)

However, in view of the festive season setting in and to prevent fatigue among the workers, the Congress strategists decided to slow down the agitations a bit in Delhi but asked the state units to keep the protests going at the local level.

According to party insiders, it was realized that such a mammoth exercise would require a lot of coordination to ensure the agitation did not lose traction.

To achieve this objective over the next one month, the party has now appointed 208 senior leaders from across the country as AICC Observers who will coordinate the SIR protests at the district level. Each of these observers will be allocated a few districts in a day or two and will start operating, said the insiders.

“Our leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have shown the way in Delhi. Now it is our responsibility to carry forward the protests across the country at the local level. That is the role we will be playing under the ‘Save the Vote, Save the Country’ campaign,” AICC functionary Rohit Chaudhary who is one of the 208 AICC Observers told ETV Bharat.

The AICC Observers will also play a role in mobilizing support for a major Congress event likely to be held in Delhi on November 27 weeks after the big INDIA bloc show in the national capital on Nov 1. The November 27 event will follow the two-day ‘Chalo Delhi’ campaign that will be conducted by the state units during Nov 25-26, the insiders said.

Former AICC women’s wing chief and one of the 208 AICC Observers Shobha Oza said they will “raise our voice against vote theft in every corner of the country with the resolve to protect democracy, uphold the dignity of the Constitution and safeguard every citizen's right to vote”.