Congress Gives Festive Season Breather To Workers In Its Anti-CEC Agitation In Delhi; Appoints 208 Observers For Nationwide Protests
The party will soon send the observers to coordinate protests at local level across the country in order to maintain pressure on the Centre.
Published : October 17, 2026 at 7:52 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress has devised a new strategy to continue its agitation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls nationwide days after Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and senior leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra led the agitation in Delhi.
The protests in the national capital in which several senior AICC and state leaders including chief ministers participated showcased the Congress as the main opposition party that led the INDIA bloc to counter the NDA government.
The opposition bloc has been targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged autrocratic tenure of CEC Gyanesh Kumar around the controversial revision of voter lists that has led to removal of crores of names. The bloc described the loss of voting rights as an attempt to subvert democracy in the country. It has vowed to continue its agitation till the CEC resigns and is held accountable for the move before a thorough reform of the electoral system takes place.
However, in view of the festive season setting in and to prevent fatigue among the workers, the Congress strategists decided to slow down the agitations a bit in Delhi but asked the state units to keep the protests going at the local level.
According to party insiders, it was realized that such a mammoth exercise would require a lot of coordination to ensure the agitation did not lose traction.
To achieve this objective over the next one month, the party has now appointed 208 senior leaders from across the country as AICC Observers who will coordinate the SIR protests at the district level. Each of these observers will be allocated a few districts in a day or two and will start operating, said the insiders.
“Our leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have shown the way in Delhi. Now it is our responsibility to carry forward the protests across the country at the local level. That is the role we will be playing under the ‘Save the Vote, Save the Country’ campaign,” AICC functionary Rohit Chaudhary who is one of the 208 AICC Observers told ETV Bharat.
The AICC Observers will also play a role in mobilizing support for a major Congress event likely to be held in Delhi on November 27 weeks after the big INDIA bloc show in the national capital on Nov 1. The November 27 event will follow the two-day ‘Chalo Delhi’ campaign that will be conducted by the state units during Nov 25-26, the insiders said.
Former AICC women’s wing chief and one of the 208 AICC Observers Shobha Oza said they will “raise our voice against vote theft in every corner of the country with the resolve to protect democracy, uphold the dignity of the Constitution and safeguard every citizen's right to vote”.
“This struggle is not just about saving votes, but a commitment to securing the rights of the people, democratic values, and the future of the nation,” Oza said.
A senior Madhya Pradesh Congress unit leader, Oza said that the people of Datia “taught a lesson to the state government that stole votes” in the July 30 assembly by-election. Congress candidate Ghanshyam Singh defeated BJP's Ashutosh Tiwari, his nearest rival by a comprehensive margin of over 6000 votes. The bye election was necessitated due to sitting Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti's conviction in a cheating case leading to his dismissal.
Oza said that it was the turn of the entire state where “vote theft took place in 2023 assembly elections”.
“Public outrage over the vote theft issue has already scripted the downfall of the state government and change is now certain in 2028,” Oza,, said.
According to Congress insiders, while the grand old party is preparing for a prolonged campaign against the CEC, care is being taken not to weaken the opposition unity over the purpose.
On Oct 13, Rahul Gandhi had hosted a gathering of INDIA bloc leaders and lawmakers to ensure unity over the issue that has allegedly made the NDA uneasy. The gathering included allies like Samajwadi party’s Akhilesh Yadav, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, NCP-SP’s Supriya Sule and Shiv Sena UBT’s Sanjay Raut. Over the past days, the bloc members not only protested on the streets, they even petitioned President of India Droupadi Murmu over alleged vote theft to corner the NDA government.
“The Nov 1 rally in Delhi is going to be a big show of strength by the united opposition against vote theft. Several senior leaders from Gujarat had taken part in the recent protests in Delhi. These voices will not be silenced now. Our struggle to protect democracy and the Constitution will continue relentlessly. CEC Gyanesh Kumar will have to resign,” Congress Working Committee member and one of the 208 AICC Observers Jagdish Thakor told ETV Bharat.
Congress insiders said that Rahul Gandhi had been demanding machine readable voter lists for long but the EC rejected the same. However, following the opposition’s recent agitation, the Election Commission had now agreed to provide political parties with machine readable digital voter lists in an alleged attempt at damage control.
Read More: