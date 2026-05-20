Congress Slams Modi Govt Over Great Nicobar Project And Its Policy Of 'Calibrated Capitulation To China'
The Great Nicobar Project is going to be part of the sprawling 'Modani' business empire, alleged Jairam Ramesh.
Published : May 20, 2026 at 12:45 PM IST
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday targeted the Centre over the Great Nicobar Project, saying the Narendra Modi-led government has launched a "propaganda campaign through its ecosystem" to portray all those concerned about the ecological havoc caused by the project as being "soft on China".
"This is the height of hypocrisy, coming as it does from a government that practices the 4C policy—Continuing, Calibrated Capitulation to China," said Ramesh, the party's general secretary in-charge of communications, in a post on X.
The Modi Govt has now launched a propaganda campaign through its ecosystem to portray all those concerned about the ecological havoc that will be caused by the Great Nicobar Island Project as being ‘soft on China’.— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) May 20, 2026
This is the height of hypocrisy, coming as it does from a Govt…
The Congress leader raised four points that highlighted how the Centre showed "calibrated capitulation" despite showing a tough stance towards Beijing.
1. The clean chit to China on June 19, 2020, in a brazen insult to the 20 jawans who had been martyred earlier in Ladakh.
2. In negotiations with China, India has given up traditional patrolling and herding rights in many locations in Ladakh.
3. India had a record trade deficit with China of about $ 115 billion in 2025-26, much to the disadvantage of Indian industry
4. PM has done nothing on the revelations of senior army officers on the pivotal role of China in planning, monitoring, and executing Pakistan’s response to Operation Sindoor in May 2025.
The Congress leader argued that the current project was primarily aimed at commercial expansion through a transhipment port and township, with little direct military utility.
The Central government's Great Nicobar Project, estimated to cost a whopping Rs 81,000 crore, is aimed at transforming the region into a major maritime and transshipment hub.
Jairam Ramesh alleged that alternative proposals have been submitted to expand the likely infrastructure at INS Baaz and other facilities under the Andaman and Nicobar Command, but had been ignored by Narendra Modi because the mega project would likely benefit the ‘Modani’ empire.
“The incontrovertible fact is that India has to deal with the economic and strategic challenge from China on an ongoing basis across many fronts. But the Great Nicobar Island Project is overwhelmingly a commercial enterprise, and the transhipment port that is part of it has no component of military infrastructure," he said.
He went on the say, "Ways to expand that infrastructure at INS Baaz and other location of the Andaman & Nicobar Command have been suggested but are being ignored for long because the Great Nicobar Island Project that the PM is bulldozing through is, in all likelihood, going to be part of the sprawling Modani business empire."
“Sadly, that will have disastrous ecological and humanitarian impacts,” he added.
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