ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Slams Modi Govt Over Great Nicobar Project And Its Policy Of 'Calibrated Capitulation To China'

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has consistently criticised the Centre over the Great Nicobar project ( ANI )

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday targeted the Centre over the Great Nicobar Project, saying the Narendra Modi-led government has launched a "propaganda campaign through its ecosystem" to portray all those concerned about the ecological havoc caused by the project as being "soft on China".

"This is the height of hypocrisy, coming as it does from a government that practices the 4C policy—Continuing, Calibrated Capitulation to China," said Ramesh, the party's general secretary in-charge of communications, in a post on X.

The Congress leader raised four points that highlighted how the Centre showed "calibrated capitulation" despite showing a tough stance towards Beijing.

1. The clean chit to China on June 19, 2020, in a brazen insult to the 20 jawans who had been martyred earlier in Ladakh.

2. In negotiations with China, India has given up traditional patrolling and herding rights in many locations in Ladakh.

3. India had a record trade deficit with China of about $ 115 billion in 2025-26, much to the disadvantage of Indian industry