ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Gears Up For 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' Delhi Rally At Ramlila Maidan

New Delhi: Preparations are in full swing for the Congress party’s mega protest rally titled 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' (vote thief, step down), to be held at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday. The event, scheduled to begin at 12:30 pm, is expected to draw massive crowds as top party leaders, including Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and other senior leaders, gear up to address the gathering.

Two stages have been erected for the event -- the main stage for national-level leaders and a smaller one for state-level representatives.

According to Anil Bhardwaj, Chairman of the Media Department of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, meticulous arrangements have been made for seating, with designated areas for leaders, workers, and the public. Bhardwaj said that the rally is being organised under the direction of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), with the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) handling several organisational tasks.

Preperations for the event at Ramlila Maidan (ETV Bharat)

"Everyone is working hard to make this historic mega rally a resounding success," he said. The meeting is part of the party’s ongoing nationwide campaign against alleged electoral manipulation by the BJP. As part of the 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' campaign, the Congress had earlier launched a signature drive across the country, gathering over five crore signatures from party workers and citizens, including around four lakh from Delhi.

Sunday's event, Bhardwaj said, is a continuation of that effort, aimed at mobilising public sentiment against what the party calls 'vote theft'. "The BJP has devised a formula to seize power by reducing opponents’ votes, increasing their own, and influencing the Election Commission to stay in power," Bhardwaj alleged. "We will not allow this arbitrary behaviour to continue. This rally will send a strong message to the people and build a nationwide movement against vote theft."