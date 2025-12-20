ETV Bharat / bharat

'Will Expose BJP': Congress Reiterates Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Charge As SIR Removes Lakhs Of Names

New Delhi: The Congress reiterated Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's vote theft charges as initial information showed lakhs of names had been deleted in the voter lists of Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in nine states and three Union Territories.

According to Congress insiders, around 97.27 lakh names had been deleted in Tamil Nadu. Out of them, around 66.4 lakh were absent or had shifted residence, 26.9 lakh were dead, and around 4 lakh were duplicate entries. As a result, the count of voters in the southern state had come down significantly by around 15 percent from 6.41 crore to 5.43 crore.

"Such a heavy reduction of names in one stroke. These are not statistics on a file; these are real citizens who may be migrant workers, senior citizens, first-time voters, ordinary people whose constitutional right to vote is now under serious threat. An exercise meant to clean electoral rolls has instead shrunk Tamil Nadu's electorate from 6.41 crore to 5.43 crore. This raises grave concerns that cannot be brushed aside as a routine administrative exercise," AICC in charge of Tamil Nadu Girish Chodankar told ETV Bharat.

"We will go door to door, verify the final lists, and ensure no legitimate voter is erased by administrative shortcuts. We will cross-check every deletion and stand as the first line of defense for the voter. When institutions falter or fall short, democracy survives only if political forces choose vigilance over convenience. Protecting the vote is not optional; it is a constitutional duty," he said.

Over the past weeks, the Congress Tamil Nadu unit had arranged 1.2 crore signatures against 'vote theft' as part of a drive ahead of the December 14 national-level rally in Delhi.