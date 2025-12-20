'Will Expose BJP': Congress Reiterates Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Charge As SIR Removes Lakhs Of Names
Congress leaders said the SIR will "expose the saffron party", and the grand old party will fight against targeted reduction of voter names across states.
Published : December 20, 2025 at 7:44 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress reiterated Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's vote theft charges as initial information showed lakhs of names had been deleted in the voter lists of Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in nine states and three Union Territories.
According to Congress insiders, around 97.27 lakh names had been deleted in Tamil Nadu. Out of them, around 66.4 lakh were absent or had shifted residence, 26.9 lakh were dead, and around 4 lakh were duplicate entries. As a result, the count of voters in the southern state had come down significantly by around 15 percent from 6.41 crore to 5.43 crore.
"Such a heavy reduction of names in one stroke. These are not statistics on a file; these are real citizens who may be migrant workers, senior citizens, first-time voters, ordinary people whose constitutional right to vote is now under serious threat. An exercise meant to clean electoral rolls has instead shrunk Tamil Nadu's electorate from 6.41 crore to 5.43 crore. This raises grave concerns that cannot be brushed aside as a routine administrative exercise," AICC in charge of Tamil Nadu Girish Chodankar told ETV Bharat.
"We will go door to door, verify the final lists, and ensure no legitimate voter is erased by administrative shortcuts. We will cross-check every deletion and stand as the first line of defense for the voter. When institutions falter or fall short, democracy survives only if political forces choose vigilance over convenience. Protecting the vote is not optional; it is a constitutional duty," he said.
Over the past weeks, the Congress Tamil Nadu unit had arranged 1.2 crore signatures against 'vote theft' as part of a drive ahead of the December 14 national-level rally in Delhi.
Similarly, around 40 lakh out of the total 5.65 crore names had been deleted in Madhya Pradesh, while around 41.85 lakh names out of the total 5.32 crore voters, amounting to roughly 7 per cent, had been removed in Rajasthan during the ongoing SIR. Both states are ruled by the BJP, while Tamil Nadu has a DMK-led coalition government, which is backed by ally Congress.
Recently, Rahul Gandhi had alleged that the Congress had lost the 2023 Madhya Pradesh assembly elections to the BJP mainly due to 'vote theft'. Now party leaders have linked the SIR outcome of 40 lakh reduction to the difference of 30-35 lakh votes between Congress and the BJP.
“Our leader, Rahul Gandhi, has been flagging the same message before the voters. In the 2023 assembly elections, the vote difference between Congress and BJP was 30 to 35 lakh. So far, the names of nearly four million voters have been struck off in Madhya Pradesh, many of whom were not even served notices.
In other words, it is clear that either millions of voters are being wrongly removed, or the BJP government formed in the 2023 elections came to power through fraud because of these very voters. In seats where the BJP won by 50,000 votes, around the same number of votes have been deleted. We are researching the same. The SIR numbers will expose the BJP and we will keep fighting against vote theft," Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari told ETV Bharat.
Earlier, a drop of around 65 lakh voters had been flagged by the Congress before the Bihar assembly elections, where the grand old party later blamed the SIR for the loss of the opposition INDIA bloc. ]
The Congress has termed the SIR as a systematic reduction of votes, noting that similar exercises during previous governments aimed at inclusion and not deletion of names in the voter lists. The grand old party has accused the BJP of pushing SIR across the country to target the opposition parties. In Uttar Pradesh too, the Congress and the SP fear that around 50,000 votes in the 43 out of 80 Lok Sabha seats won by them would be deleted.
"In Rajasthan, striking off the names of 41.85 lakh voters in the name of SIR is not a process, but a premeditated political conspiracy to steal votes. By targeting voters from the Dalit, backwards, minority, and poor sections, an attack has been launched on the roots of democracy. The BJP knows that if fair and honest elections are held, its defeat is certain, so under the guise of the Election Commission and administration, the game of vote theft and partisan vote cutting is being played. Two years ago, when the BJP came to power, these votes were valid, and suddenly, over 41 lakh more votes have been rejected. Every citizen must unite and protest against snatching away the right to vote granted by the Constitution," AICC secretary in charge of Rajasthan, Rutvik Makwana, told ETV Bharat.
