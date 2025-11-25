ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Fears SIR In UP, Aims To Cut INDIA Bloc Votes

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi during a meeting with senior party leaders from 12 states, where the SIR is underway, at Indira Bhawan in New Delhi on Nov 18. ( File Photo/ANI )

New Delhi: The Congress is concerned that the ongoing SIR in Uttar Pradesh will result in a targeted reduction of around 50,000 votes per parliamentary seat won by the INDIA bloc in 2024.

The bloc comprising Congress and the Samajwadi Party had won 43 out of the total 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the 2024 national elections. Out of 43, Congress had won 6 while the SP had won 37 seats, denting the BJP majorly, which had come down from 62 in 2019 to 33.

The state will have local body elections in 2026 and the assembly elections in 2027, which will be crucial for both the BJP as well as the INDIA bloc.

The grand old party fears that a targeted reduction of voters in opposition-held seats in UP will be done through the ongoing summary intensive revision of the voter list on the lines of the similar exercise carried out in Bihar, where the INDIA bloc lost the election to the NDA recently.

“This is the planning of the BJP. They reduced thousands of votes of the opposition in Bihar. We had raised several questions related to SIR in Bihar, but the EC has not come out with any clarification on the same. Now the same SIR is being rushed through Uttar Pradesh. The real aim of the exercise is to cut significant votes of the opposition in the parliamentary seats won by the INDIA bloc in 2024. This is being done with the 2027 elections in mind,” All India Congress Committee in charge of UP Avinash Pande told ETV Bharat.

According to the AICC functionary, the BJP had prepared a truncated voter list in advance and was therefore rushing through the SIR in UP without being bothered about the administrative hassles being faced by both the voters as well as the BLOs on the ground.

“They have prepared a list to suit them. They are just rushing through the voter list revision to show that a process was followed. Afterwards, they will publish the final list. But we are creating awareness of the same through the BLAs and party workers, and if the issues are not addressed soon, we will carry out agitations against the controversial exercise,” said Pande.