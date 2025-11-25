Congress Fears SIR In UP, Aims To Cut INDIA Bloc Votes
The grand old party said the issue of infiltrators was a bogey and would be protested during the coming parliament session.
Published : November 25, 2025 at 5:44 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress is concerned that the ongoing SIR in Uttar Pradesh will result in a targeted reduction of around 50,000 votes per parliamentary seat won by the INDIA bloc in 2024.
The bloc comprising Congress and the Samajwadi Party had won 43 out of the total 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the 2024 national elections. Out of 43, Congress had won 6 while the SP had won 37 seats, denting the BJP majorly, which had come down from 62 in 2019 to 33.
The state will have local body elections in 2026 and the assembly elections in 2027, which will be crucial for both the BJP as well as the INDIA bloc.
The grand old party fears that a targeted reduction of voters in opposition-held seats in UP will be done through the ongoing summary intensive revision of the voter list on the lines of the similar exercise carried out in Bihar, where the INDIA bloc lost the election to the NDA recently.
“This is the planning of the BJP. They reduced thousands of votes of the opposition in Bihar. We had raised several questions related to SIR in Bihar, but the EC has not come out with any clarification on the same. Now the same SIR is being rushed through Uttar Pradesh. The real aim of the exercise is to cut significant votes of the opposition in the parliamentary seats won by the INDIA bloc in 2024. This is being done with the 2027 elections in mind,” All India Congress Committee in charge of UP Avinash Pande told ETV Bharat.
According to the AICC functionary, the BJP had prepared a truncated voter list in advance and was therefore rushing through the SIR in UP without being bothered about the administrative hassles being faced by both the voters as well as the BLOs on the ground.
“They have prepared a list to suit them. They are just rushing through the voter list revision to show that a process was followed. Afterwards, they will publish the final list. But we are creating awareness of the same through the BLAs and party workers, and if the issues are not addressed soon, we will carry out agitations against the controversial exercise,” said Pande.
Concerned over the manner in which the exercise was being done, Congress Lok Sabha MP from Barabanki, Tanuj Punia, has filed a petition in the Supreme Court to extend the duration of the SIR in the state. The MP noted he was receiving several complaints from his area related to the SIR.
“I have urged the top court to extend the duration of the SIR to a suitable time frame in which the entire exercise can be carried out without hassles. The BLOs are overworked, and the voters are facing several issues. For instance, locating their names in the 2003 list is a problem for many voters. Elsewhere, the daughters-in-law are being asked to submit the polling data of their parents or grandparents, which is difficult to arrange at short notice. The state has over 15 crore voters, and how this entire exercise can be done in a limited period is a concern,” Punia told ETV Bharat.
“The obvious aim of the SIR is to dent the opposition for the coming local body and assembly elections in 2027, but we are prepared. The BJP has become emboldened over its Bihar win and is therefore pushing the SIR across states,” he said.
Both Pande and Punia expressed concern over detention centres to be set up in the state for the issue, saying the matter was being raised by the BJP to polarise the voters.
“This is a bogey being raised by the ruling party for its political gains. Identifying foreign nations was never the goal of the SIR. They said so in Bihar, but have not given details. The same will happen here. The SIR and the infiltrators issue will be raised majorly by the opposition in the coming winter session of parliament,” said Punia.
“We will not let their plans to target minority voters succeed,” Congress Sitapur MP Rakesh Rathor told ETV Bharat.