ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress' Fact-Finding Committee Takes Feedback From Leaders In Kashmir Amid Infighting

Congress leaders during a meeting with members of the Fact Finding Committee in Srinagar ( ETV Bharat )

By Mir Farhat Maqbool 3 Min Read

Srinagar: Amid infighting and factionalism within the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC), Congress’s three-member fact-finding committee met party leaders in the valley and took their feedback about the leadership and the reasons for the division and infighting among its leaders. The three-member committee comprises former MP Shaktisinh Gohil from Gujarat, Lok Sabha MP Dr. Amar Singh from Punjab, and legislator Rafeek Khan from Rajasthan. The panel, formed by Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, has been asked to look into the reported indiscipline and anti-party activities in Jammu and Kashmir. It was formed a week after Kharge summoned top leaders of Jammu and Kashmir to New Delhi to resolve their infighting issues. The panel arrived in Srinagar on Friday and began meeting Congress legislators, former legislators, former ministers on Saturday at the Congress party headquarters in Srinagar. The meetings continued on Saturday and concluded on Monday. A view of the Congress office in Srinagar (ETV Bharat) One of the leaders who met the panel told ETV Bharat that the inquiry committee was formed after complaints and counter complaints were filed by Vikar Rasool-led group and PCC president Tariq Hameed Karra against one another about organisational functioning. “The panel heard both sides and took feedback from the leaders. It will submit its probe report to the Congress leadership,” he said.