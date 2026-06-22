Congress' Fact-Finding Committee Takes Feedback From Leaders In Kashmir Amid Infighting
The three-member committee comprising Shaktisinh Gohil, Dr Amar Singh and legislator Rafeek Khan arrived in Srinagar on Friday and subsequently met the local leaders.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 4:27 PM IST
Srinagar: Amid infighting and factionalism within the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC), Congress’s three-member fact-finding committee met party leaders in the valley and took their feedback about the leadership and the reasons for the division and infighting among its leaders.
The three-member committee comprises former MP Shaktisinh Gohil from Gujarat, Lok Sabha MP Dr. Amar Singh from Punjab, and legislator Rafeek Khan from Rajasthan. The panel, formed by Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, has been asked to look into the reported indiscipline and anti-party activities in Jammu and Kashmir. It was formed a week after Kharge summoned top leaders of Jammu and Kashmir to New Delhi to resolve their infighting issues.
The panel arrived in Srinagar on Friday and began meeting Congress legislators, former legislators, former ministers on Saturday at the Congress party headquarters in Srinagar. The meetings continued on Saturday and concluded on Monday.
One of the leaders who met the panel told ETV Bharat that the inquiry committee was formed after complaints and counter complaints were filed by Vikar Rasool-led group and PCC president Tariq Hameed Karra against one another about organisational functioning. “The panel heard both sides and took feedback from the leaders. It will submit its probe report to the Congress leadership,” he said.
Vikar Rasool, one of the main disgruntled leaders, told ETV Bharat that he met the committee and submitted his feedback about Jammu and Kashmir to it. “The committee will submit its report before the party leadership for further action,” he said.
Tara Chand, the former Deputy chief minister of J&K, told ETV Bharat that he met the panel and discussed “all the internal matters and organisational functioning" of the party in Jammu and Kashmir with the panel.
Another former legislator, who did not wish to be named, said that the panel discussed “organisational affairs and its set up” in Jammu and Kashmir with the leaders. “There was discussion and feedback from leaders about the functioning of the party and sidelining of leaders and senior party functionaries from the last two years. All grievances were submitted to it,” he told ETV Bharat.
Congress has been grappling with infighting and factionalism since the appointment of former minister Tariq Hameed Karra as president of Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) in August 2024 after the removal of Vikar Rasool, a senior Congress leader and former minister. Vikar was appointed as Congress president in August 2022. Karra’s appointment did not go down well within some leaders including the former president Vikar Rasool Wani and former minister Tara Chand.
Vikar's removal left him miffed with Karra. Since then he and his close associates in the Congress have been disgruntled with the party leadership in Jammu and Kashmir and are holding separate meetings and functions in Srinagar and Jammu.
Vikar has been quite critical of the Congress’ alliance with National Conference, too, primarily after he was denied ticket in 2024 assembly elections as an alliance candidate from Ramban constituency. Vikar lost to NC's Sajjad Shaheen in the assembly polls.
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