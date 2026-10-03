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Congress Eyes Smooth Alliance Talks With SP After Naming New Uttar Pradesh Chief

Congress workers celebrate in Prayagraj on (October 3, 2026) Saturday following the appointment of Aradhana Misra (Mona Tiwari) as Uttar Pradesh party chief ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Congress is looking at smooth seat-sharing negotiations and coordination with its major ally Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttar Pradesh after appointing Aradhana Misra as the new state chief ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.

According to party insiders, besides helping the Congress attract the influential Brahmin community in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled state, Misra will also play a role in wooing the women voters ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.

The BJP has been in power in Uttar Pradesh since 2017, and the Congress is looking at strengthening the INDIA bloc in every possible way to defeat the saffron party ahead of next year's high-stakes elections.

Representational Image | File photo of Aradhana Misra along with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and other leaders. (ANI)

The Congress-SP alliance did not work in the 2017 assembly elections but was successful in limiting the BJP to 33/80 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP had won 62 seats in the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In 2024, the Congress won 6/17 seats it contested, while the SP won 37 of 63 seats it fought.

The final tally has given hope to both the Congress and the SP for the 2027 assembly polls and also fired the ambitions of its state leaders, who often made strong statements against each other over the past months.

Outgoing UP Congress chief Ajay Rai never minces his words when it comes to taking on the SP leaders, a trait that often miffed the major ally leadership, including former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, who has had very good relations with the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and Lok Sabha MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The appointment of Misra (also known as Mona Tiwari) as the new state unit chief has come in this backdrop. She has had good relations with Yadav, being the daughter of Congress veteran Pramod Tiwari, who is a Rajya Sabha member at present.

Representational Image | Congress leader Aradhana Misra along with other leaders at Nageshwar Nath Mahadev Temple, in Ayodhya on Jan 15, 2024 (File/ANI)

Earlier, when the SP was in power in the state under late former Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, Tiwari, who was the Congress Legislative Party leader in the state assembly, had very good relations with him. Recently, both Misra and Tiwari had met Yadav at his residence in Lucknow and discussed the prospects of the INDIA bloc. According to Congress insiders, while Misra will call the shots in the state unit, Tiwari will guide her through the complex political equations in the BJP-ruled state.

“No doubt, Aradhana Misra has a good rapport with Akhilesh Yadav as compared to Ajay Rai. This will help in the seat-sharing negotiations with SP. Now that the key party change has been made, the seat-sharing process will move forward now,” Congress Lok Sabha MP Tanuj Punia told ETV Bharat.