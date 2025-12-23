ETV Bharat / bharat

Encouraged By Local Body Election Performance, Congress Eyes Good Show In Upcoming Assembly Polls

New Delhi: The Congress is happy over its good show in the recent local body elections in Kerala, Punjab, Maharashtra and Goa, as the party hopes to stage a comeback in the next assembly polls though the task seems challenging.

Congress insiders said the good show in the local body elections in these states showed that the party got support from the voters. Now, the party wants to launch a more aggressive campaign to reach its target of winning back lost seats.

The Congress-led UDF won four municipal corporations and over 500 panchayats in Kerala, 8 out of 25 zila parishad seats and 73 out of 235 block samiti seats in Punjab, 41 mayoral posts and around 1000 nagar sevak seats in Maharashtra and 9 zila parishad seats in Goa.

Kerala will go to the polls in 2026, Punjab and Goa in 2027 and Maharashtra in 2029.

“We will not be complacent after our victory in the local body elections. This is just a milestone, not the destination. With the same unity and dedication shown by every leader and cadre, we will work even harder to achieve our goal in the next assembly elections. The ruling LDF has become very aggressive and is targeting our workers after their loss in the local body elections. I have been visiting the oath-taking of the UDF office bearers in various districts to boost their morale. In many places like Idukki, we have won after five years. We are also taking up the issues of the farmers and youth and overseas workers to take on the state government. The training of our workers for the SIR helped us mobilise the organisation. The UDF has a clear advantage ahead of the next big contest but is not taking any chances,” AICC secretary in charge of Kerala PV Mohan told ETV Bharat.

The Congress lost the 2022 Punjab assembly polls to AAP mainly due to infighting but has asked the state unit to be united and start working on Mission 2027.

“The action plan for the 2027 assembly elections has been discussed within the party. The new district unit heads have been asked to set up block-level teams to strengthen the organisation and become the voice of people by taking up issues related to the farmers, small traders and students over the coming days. We have decided to field 70 new faces and 47 old faces in the next assembly elections,” AICC secretary in charge of Punjab Ravindra Dalvi told ETV Bharat.

He continued, “As an opposition party, we did pretty well in the local body elections and have emerged as the alternative to the ruling AAP in Punjab,” he said.