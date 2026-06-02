ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Eyes 6 Rajya Sabha Seats In The June 18 Elections, Hectic Lobbying On For Tickets

Out of three seats in Congress-ruled Karnataka, one would see renomination for party chief Mallikarjun Kharge ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Congress high command will soon decide candidates for the six Rajya Sabha seats the grand old party can win in the June 18 elections.

Notification for elections to 27 Rajya Sabha seats was issued on June 1, and the deadline for filing nominations is June 8. Out of the total 27, 24 seats in 10 states will have biennial elections while one seat each in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Odisha will have by-elections for the upper house. The deadline for filing nominations is June 8.

Ahead of that, jostling for the three seats from Karnataka and one each from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand has intensified within the Congress, with a host of senior leaders pushing their chances.

According to insiders, out of three seats in Congress-ruled Karnataka, one would see renomination for party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha. The high command is keen to nominate outgoing Karnataka Chief Minister K Siddaramaiah for the second seat, but the veteran has not decided as yet.

In case the outgoing Karnataka Chief Minister chooses to be involved in state politics, two seats would be up for grabs in Karnataka. Herein, Congress Working Committee (CWC) member B K Hariprasad is also keen to come to the Rajya Sabha as his MLC term is coming to an end in the state.

The party wants to give the third seat to a woman leader for which the names of state minister Soumya Reddy and All India Congress Committee (AICC) functionary Anjali Nimbalkar are doing the rounds. There is also a possibility that the party may nominate two leaders from the state but give the third seat to an outsider. Here in Andhra Pradesh unit head YSR Sharmila might be sent to the Rajya Sabha to send a signal in the TDP-ruled state where the Congress is trying hard to revive itself.

For the lone seat in Madhya Pradesh, former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh has indicated he is not keen to contest, but another former chief minister Kamal Nath wants to come to the Rajya Sabha.