Congress Eyes 6 Rajya Sabha Seats In The June 18 Elections, Hectic Lobbying On For Tickets
Party insiders say the party is confident of getting one seat each in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand and three seats in Karnataka.
Published : June 2, 2026 at 8:58 PM IST|
Updated : June 2, 2026 at 9:05 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress high command will soon decide candidates for the six Rajya Sabha seats the grand old party can win in the June 18 elections.
Notification for elections to 27 Rajya Sabha seats was issued on June 1, and the deadline for filing nominations is June 8. Out of the total 27, 24 seats in 10 states will have biennial elections while one seat each in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Odisha will have by-elections for the upper house. The deadline for filing nominations is June 8.
Ahead of that, jostling for the three seats from Karnataka and one each from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand has intensified within the Congress, with a host of senior leaders pushing their chances.
According to insiders, out of three seats in Congress-ruled Karnataka, one would see renomination for party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha. The high command is keen to nominate outgoing Karnataka Chief Minister K Siddaramaiah for the second seat, but the veteran has not decided as yet.
In case the outgoing Karnataka Chief Minister chooses to be involved in state politics, two seats would be up for grabs in Karnataka. Herein, Congress Working Committee (CWC) member B K Hariprasad is also keen to come to the Rajya Sabha as his MLC term is coming to an end in the state.
The party wants to give the third seat to a woman leader for which the names of state minister Soumya Reddy and All India Congress Committee (AICC) functionary Anjali Nimbalkar are doing the rounds. There is also a possibility that the party may nominate two leaders from the state but give the third seat to an outsider. Here in Andhra Pradesh unit head YSR Sharmila might be sent to the Rajya Sabha to send a signal in the TDP-ruled state where the Congress is trying hard to revive itself.
For the lone seat in Madhya Pradesh, former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh has indicated he is not keen to contest, but another former chief minister Kamal Nath wants to come to the Rajya Sabha.
Besides, the names of former state unit chief Arun Yadav and AICC functionary Meenakshi Natarajan are also doing the rounds in Madhya Pradesh. However, a section of the state leaders has alerted the AICC that there may be cross-voting by the Congress MLAs if Natarajan becomes the candidate. CWC member Kamleshwar Patel is also a contender for the lone seat from Madhya Pradesh, the insiders said.
Further, the name of AICC media head Pawan Khera is also doing the rounds from his home state Rajasthan and from Jharkhand where the Congress is part of the coalition government headed by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren. JMM and Congress will get one seat each from Jharkhand.
The situation is further complicated in Rajasthan where there are several claimants for the lone Rajya Sabha seat, including seniors like former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Jitendra Singh and Khera, who has been awaiting his turn for long. Besides outgoing member Neeraj Dangi, a Dalit, is also eyeing a repeat nomination.
Congress insiders said lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Jharkhand will be sensitised soon to follow the party directive in the Rajya Sabha polls.
"The INDIA alliance has the required numbers to win two Rajya Sabha seats in Jharkhand. Discussions have been held within the alliance. The BJP always floats rumours of cross-voting, but nothing such thing will happen. The high command will soon announce the name of the candidate keeping in mind the national picture," AICC secretary in charge of Jharkhand Sirivella Prasad told ETV Bharat.
For the by-election Rajya Sabha seats, the Congress (five MLAs) may get one from Tamil Nadu if the ruling TVK (107 MLAs) backs the ally. The Odisha and Maharashtra by-election seats will go to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). At present, the Congress has 29 members in the Rajya Sabha. The BJP has 113 seats and hopes to get a majority of its own soon.
"We have a good chance of getting the Tamil Nadu seat. If the BJP gets a majority, they will rush through the Bills as they do in the Lok Sabha. That is not good for parliamentary democracy," Congress Rajya Sabha MP Christopher Tilak told ETV Bharat.
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