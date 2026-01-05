Congress Expresses Concern Over US Actions In Venezuela
Congress said that the INC expresses grave concern at unilateral actions taken by the United States of America in Venezuela over the past 48 hours.
Published : January 5, 2026 at 8:45 PM IST
New Delhi: Expressing deep concern over the United States of America's action in Venezuela, the Congress on Monday categorically stated that the will of the people of Venezuela will be given utmost priority.
In a statement, the Congress' Foreign Affairs Department this evening while referring to the situation in Venezuela said, "The Indian National Congress expresses grave concern at the unilateral actions taken by the United States of America in Venezuela over the past 48 hours, which transgress the settled principles of international law, as enshrined in the United Nations Charter and numerous international treaties."
Pointing out that respect for national sovereignty and peaceful coexistence have formed the bedrock of the post World War-II rules-based world order, the grand old party said, "Any kinetic action that circumscribes these without the express sanction of the United Nations risks the resurgence of primordial rules of statecraft and undermines global stability."
"The Indian National Congress urges that the will of the Venezuelan people be given utmost priority and that Venezuelan resources are utilised for the betterment of the Venezuelan people, as guaranteed by the principles of Permanent Sovereignty over Natural Resources," read the statement.
Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday stated that recent developments in Venezuela are a matter of deep concern and it is closely monitoring the evolving situation.
"India reaffirms its support for the well-being and safety of the people of Venezuela. We call upon all concerned to address issues peacefully through dialogue, ensuring peace and stability of the region," it said in a statement. The MEA said the Embassy of India in Caracas is in contact with members of the Indian community and will continue to provide all possible assistance.
It may be mentioned that the disposed Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro had arrived in the United States of America to confront criminal charges after being apprehended in a bold nighttime military operation. United States of America President Donald Trump stated that this would position the US to "control" the South American nation and exploit its extensive oil reserves for sale to other countries.
Maduro touched down on Saturday evening at a small airport in New York, following the midnight operation that extracted him and his spouse, Cilia Flores, from their residence at a military base in Caracas — an action that Maduro's administration labelled as "imperialist." The couple is facing US allegations of involvement in a narco-terrorism conspiracy.
This dramatic event concluded a vigorous pressure campaign by the Trump administration against Venezuela's authoritarian leader and followed months of covert planning, marking the most forceful American initiative aimed at regime change since the 2003 invasion of Iraq.
