Congress Expresses Concern Over US Actions In Venezuela

Members of the media gather outside the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse as ousted Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro awaits his arraignment hearing on January 5, 2026 in New York. Leftist strongman Nicolas Maduro, 63, faces narcotrafficking charges along with his wife, who was also seized and taken out of Caracas in the shock US assault on January 3, which involved commandos, bombing by jet planes, and a massive naval force off Venezuela's coast. ( AFP )

New Delhi: Expressing deep concern over the United States of America's action in Venezuela, the Congress on Monday categorically stated that the will of the people of Venezuela will be given utmost priority.

In a statement, the Congress' Foreign Affairs Department this evening while referring to the situation in Venezuela said, "The Indian National Congress expresses grave concern at the unilateral actions taken by the United States of America in Venezuela over the past 48 hours, which transgress the settled principles of international law, as enshrined in the United Nations Charter and numerous international treaties."

Pointing out that respect for national sovereignty and peaceful coexistence have formed the bedrock of the post World War-II rules-based world order, the grand old party said, "Any kinetic action that circumscribes these without the express sanction of the United Nations risks the resurgence of primordial rules of statecraft and undermines global stability."

"The Indian National Congress urges that the will of the Venezuelan people be given utmost priority and that Venezuelan resources are utilised for the betterment of the Venezuelan people, as guaranteed by the principles of Permanent Sovereignty over Natural Resources," read the statement.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday stated that recent developments in Venezuela are a matter of deep concern and it is closely monitoring the evolving situation.