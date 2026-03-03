ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Engaged In Hard Bargaining With DMK Over Seat-Sharing For Coming TN Polls

New Delhi: The Congress is engaged in hard bargaining with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and has refused to budge from its two key demands of more than 25 seats and power sharing ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

All 234 Tamil Nadu assembly seats will go to polls in April, and an announcement is expected by the Election Commission in the first week. The DMK-led ruling alliance hopes to defeat the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The Congress has been supporting the DMK-led alliance for two decades, but is asserting itself this time in the hope of a better deal.

The Congress assertion has led to tensions with the regional major DMK, as both partners are involved in tough negotiations. The DMK has rejected the Congress's demand for power sharing but offered 25 seats and 2 Rajya Sabha (RS) seats to keep the grand old party in the alliance.

According to sources, the DMK had asked the Congress to clarify its position on the Rajya Sabha seats as the regional party wanted to finalize its candidates on the four RS berths ahead of the March 5 deadline for filing nominations.

On its part, the Congress wants to keep the alliance but has said no to the DMK offer, saying it wanted clarity on the number of assembly seats and power sharing first. Congress insiders said they have asked for 39 assembly seats, which goes down to one seat per 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu, as well as a share in the cabinet berths and in various boards and corporations.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Tamil Nadu, Girish Chodankar, who heads the Congress panel for seat-sharing, had met the DMK panel on Feb 28. The Congress was concerned over the delay in the seat-sharing talks, but attended the consultations when called and listed its demands formally before the ally.

“We have placed our demands with the DMK. Negotiations are on. The offer of 25 seats is not acceptable to us. As for the Rajya Sabha seats, the matter can be discussed only after clarity emerges on the number of assembly seats. We are hopeful of a positive outcome,” AICC in charge of Tamil Nadu Girish Chodankar told ETV Bharat.

As tensions mounted between the DMK and Congress, the issue of seat-sharing was discussed by the top leadership, including former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on March 1.