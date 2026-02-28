ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Eager To Close Alliances In Poll-Bound Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam

By Amit Agnihotri

New Delhi: The Congress is aggressively trying to close seat-sharing talks with its allies in poll-bound Kerala, Assam and Tamil Nadu, but is keeping larger Opposition unity in mind to take on the NDA. Elections in these states will be held in April, and an announcement is likely in the first week March.

Tamil Nadu

The DMK-led alliance, of which the Congress is a part, directly fights the NDA in Tamil Nadu, while in Assam, the Congress leads the opposition alliance to take on the NDA. In Kerala, where the NDA is still trying to find a foothold, the Congress-led UDF is engaged in a direct fight with the CPI(M)-led LDF.

Congress insiders said every election throws up new challenges, so alliances have to be forged keeping in mind its own interests, even as it anchors the Opposition grouping in Assam and Kerala. In Tamil Nadu, where the Congress has been a junior ally to regional major DMK, it is set to negotiate hard for a better deal in 2026.

A four-member Congress panel, led by AICC in-charge Girish Chodankar, opened seat-sharing talks with DMK leaders on February 28, amid reports that the regional major was unwilling to accommodate the Congress’s two key demands: Around 25 of the 234 Assembly seats, and a share in power.

Insiders say the AICC in-charge of organisation, K C Venugopal, had met CM M K Stalin on February 22, and demanded 45 seats, while hinting that the Congress may step down from its demand of a power sharing agreement. The demand includes the 25 seats the Congress had contested in 2021 (it had won 19), plus 20 of the 40 seats the DMK had lost in then. However, the DMK is not willing to give more than 25 seats.

“Everything will be clear only after the talks conclude. The talks were cordial,” Chodankar told ETV Bharat.

Assam

In Assam, the Congress has forged an alliance with the Left parties, Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad, All Party Hill Leaders Conference (APHLC) and Jatiya Dal-Asom (JDA), to take on the NDA. Congress Legislative party leader Debabrata Saikia is leading the seat-sharing talks with the allies.