Congress Doubts Bihar Poll Result, Says 'Will Come Out With Vote Theft Proof Soon'

New Delhi: A day after the Bihar poll shocker, the Congress refused to accept the outcome and said it will come up with proof to reveal alleged vote theft.

The results of the Bihar Assembly elections, declared on November 14 had stunned the entire Congress and led to high level review on Saturday by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, AICC in charge organization KC Venugopal, AICC Treasurer Ajay Maken and AICC in charge of Bihar Krishna Allavaru.

According to party insiders, the Congress leaders discussed the election results amongst themselves and also with the INDIA bloc parties under the reasons behind the opposition’s crushing defeat. The ruling NDA won 202 of total 243 seats while the Opposition INDIA bloc was limited to just 35 seats.

Congress insiders said the devil in the Bihar result was in detail and would come out over the coming days when functionaries of the grand old party along with members of the parties like the RJD and the Left parties would study the election data.

“The Bihar result is not acceptable to us and to our partners. The result does not reflect the ground reality which was not one sided. We will do a detailed analysis of the result and the factors behind it and will come out with a response later,” AICC secretary in charge of Bihar Devendra Yadav told ETV Bharat.

Although a detailed analysis will take time, initial data related to ‘impractical’ high strike rate and the ratio of vote share to seats won of the BJP and its allies had raised eyebrows within the grand old party, said the insiders.

They further said that there was a pattern of vote theft in Bihar on the lines of earlier state elections in Maharashtra, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh where the BJP had high strike rates despite strong anti-incumbency.