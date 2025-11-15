Congress Doubts Bihar Poll Result, Says 'Will Come Out With Vote Theft Proof Soon'
The party said in Maharashtra, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh elections too, the saffron party was able to beat anti-incumbency with high strike rate.
New Delhi: A day after the Bihar poll shocker, the Congress refused to accept the outcome and said it will come up with proof to reveal alleged vote theft.
The results of the Bihar Assembly elections, declared on November 14 had stunned the entire Congress and led to high level review on Saturday by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, AICC in charge organization KC Venugopal, AICC Treasurer Ajay Maken and AICC in charge of Bihar Krishna Allavaru.
According to party insiders, the Congress leaders discussed the election results amongst themselves and also with the INDIA bloc parties under the reasons behind the opposition’s crushing defeat. The ruling NDA won 202 of total 243 seats while the Opposition INDIA bloc was limited to just 35 seats.
Congress insiders said the devil in the Bihar result was in detail and would come out over the coming days when functionaries of the grand old party along with members of the parties like the RJD and the Left parties would study the election data.
“The Bihar result is not acceptable to us and to our partners. The result does not reflect the ground reality which was not one sided. We will do a detailed analysis of the result and the factors behind it and will come out with a response later,” AICC secretary in charge of Bihar Devendra Yadav told ETV Bharat.
Although a detailed analysis will take time, initial data related to ‘impractical’ high strike rate and the ratio of vote share to seats won of the BJP and its allies had raised eyebrows within the grand old party, said the insiders.
They further said that there was a pattern of vote theft in Bihar on the lines of earlier state elections in Maharashtra, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh where the BJP had high strike rates despite strong anti-incumbency.
For instance, in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the BJP contested 149 seats of total 288 as part of an alliance and won 132 seats with a strike rate of 88 per cent. The same was the case in Bihar where the saffron party contested 101 out of total 243 seats as part of an alliance and won 89 seats with a strike of 88 per cent.
“We had earlier given proof how lakhs of votes were manipulated in Maharashtra that gave an edge to the BJP and its allies. The high strike rate of the saffron party in Maharashtra was unusual as it is in Bihar. We had also complained to the EC over the vote theft but no action was taken. The same happened in Bihar,” AICC secretary in charge of Bihar BM Sandeep told ETV Bharat.
Further, the ratio of vote share to seats won of parties in Bihar was also troubling the Congress insiders. For instance, the BJP with 20 per cent votes won 89 seats, the JD-U with 20 per cent seats won 85 seats and their ally LJP with 5 per cent votes won 21 seats in the NDA. Against this in the INDIA bloc, the RJD with 22.8 per cent votes won only 25 seats and the Congress with 8.6 per cent votes won only six.
“Our leader had recently presented vote theft data in Haryana but the EC is not ready to look into it. We lost the election by a mere 22,000 votes despite ground level feedback that we were winning. The same trick has been played in Bihar,” AICC secretary in charge of Haryana Jitendra Baghel told ETV Bharat.
The Congress insiders said the role of the EC was also questionable in all these past assembly elections where the Opposition got drubbed and the saffron party had advantage. Accordingly, a nationwide agitation against the poll panel will be launched by the youth wing starting from Bengaluru. The Haryana unit had staged a state-wide protest against vote theft on Nov 12, said Baghel.
Congress insiders pointed out that while the poll panel had not allowed the previous Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan to continue giving smartphones to women during the 2023 election campaign, the NDA government in Bihar was allowed to transfer Rs 10,000 each to the accounts of lakhs of women during the election.
“This was no different from distributing money to buy votes, which is illegal. A similar distribution of Rs 7500 each was done in Maharashtra before the elections. It is simply a new version of vote theft. After Maharashtra, this kind of result in Bihar should be a matter of concern for the people of the country. The time has come for the citizens to resolve to save democracy,” added Baghel.
