ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress-DMK Yet To Seal Alliance In Puducherry As Nominations Close On March 23

New Delhi: Congress and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), are yet to seal their alliance in Puducherry even as nominations for the upcoming Assembly elections in the Union Territory will close on March 23.

The Congress and the DMK had sealed their alliance for Tamil Nadu on March 4, after weeks of tough negotiations and only after the intervention of the parties' top leadership. Under the deal, the Congress will contest 28 of 234 Assembly seats. Congress insiders said the party had demanded 39 seats but settled for less to keep the alliance intact.

The party insiders said Congress agreed to less number of seats because traditionally, the DMK had been the lead partner in Tamil Nadu while the Congress used to get the bigger share of seats in Puducherry. In the 2021 Assembly elections, the Congress had contested 21 seats while the DMK fought on nine seats of the total 30.

Congress insiders said the Puducherry alliance got delayed initially because of late response from the DMK which had been suggesting that both the allies should contest 14 seats each and leave two for their allies. The grand old party rejected the formula saying it would not like to deviate from the 2021 formula.

“Negotiations are on between the parties. The DMK had suggested a new formula but we are not okay with it. We want the old formula to continue. We are aware of the last date for nominations. We hope to close the deal but the outcome will depend on how the talks go. If anything has to happen, it should happen by Saturday,” AICC in charge of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Girish Chodankar told ETV Bharat.

All 234 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu will go to polls on April 23 while the 30 seats in Puducherry will vote on April 9. Congress insiders said the party was concerned over the developing situation as the window for negotiations narrowed down ahead of the March 23 deadline for the nominations. To deal with any eventuality, which meant going solo as well, the Congress insiders said the party had identified candidates on all 30 seats and would publish the names if needed.