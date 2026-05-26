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Congress Dismisses Speculations On Replacing Karnataka CM

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and deputy CM DK Shivakumar during a meeting at the AICC office in New Delhi on Tuesday. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Dismissing speculations on replacing incumbent Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Congress on Tuesday categorically stated there was no reality to such claims.

The remarks came after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, along with Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, interacted with Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar at the Indira Bhawan here. The duo reached New Delhi on Monday evening.

Notably, elections to four Rajya Sabha seats in Karnataka are scheduled to be held on June 18, as the tenure of the incumbent members will come to an end in the next two months. Among those whose tenure is scheduled to expire in the Upper House are Kharge and former Prime Minister and senior leader of Janata Dal (Secular) HD Deve Gowda.

Similarly, elections to seven seats of the Karnataka Legislative Council are also slated to be held on June 11, as the tenure of Govinda Raju, Naseer Ahmed and BK Hariprasad will expire on June 30.

Addressing the media, Venugopal — flanked by Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar — said, "Today, we had a detailed meeting with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka, and I were part of the discussion."