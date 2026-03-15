Congress Slams EC With "Modi's Code of Campaigning" Jibe Ahead Of Poll Announcement
The Congress frequently uses the term 'G2' to take swipes at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, who are both from Gujarat.
Published : March 15, 2026 at 1:06 PM IST
New Delhi: With the Election Commission set to announce the schedule for the upcoming assembly polls, the Congress on Sunday took a swipe, saying since 2014, the MCC has come to stand for "Modi's Code of Campaigning, which will be full of defamation, abuses, intimidation, fear-mongering, and spreading the virus of lies."
The opposition party also claimed that the poll schedule announcement "would have been given the go-ahead by the G2, since G1 would have completed this round of inaugurations, ribbon-cuttings, flag-offs, and launches". The Congress frequently uses the term 'G2' to take swipes at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, who are both from Gujarat.
The Election Commission will announce the schedule for the 2026 assembly elections at 4 PM today. It would have been given the go-ahead by the G2, since G1 would have completed this round of inaugurations, ribbon-cuttings, flag-offs, and launches.— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) March 15, 2026
The Election Commission’s…
In a post on X, Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said, "The Election Commission will announce the schedule for the 2026 assembly elections at 4 PM today. It would have been given the go-ahead by the G2, since G1 would have completed this round of inaugurations, ribbon-cuttings, flag-offs, and launches."
"The Election Commission's Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will soon come into effect. But since 2014, this has come to stand for Modi's Code of Campaigning, which will be full of defamation, abuses, intimidation, fear-mongering, and spreading the virus of lies," Ramesh said.
The MCC is a set of conventions agreed upon by all stakeholders during the elections. Its objective is to keep campaigning, polling and counting orderly, clean and peaceful, and check any abuse of state machinery and finances by the party in power.
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut also took a jibe at the polling body, calling it an extended branch of the BJP and claimed that the press conference of the ECI for the announcement of poll dates might be held at the BJP office.
"I don't know where the Election Commission's press conference will be held. Perhaps at the BJP office. The Election Commission today is an extended branch of the BJP. We do not trust this Election Commission. These are people who work for the BJP," he said at a press meet in Mumbai.
The Election Commission will announce dates for assembly polls in Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry on Sunday evening. The terms of these legislative assemblies are ending on different dates in May and June.
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