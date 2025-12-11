ETV Bharat / bharat

Cong Didn't Give Due Respect To Vande Mataram: Nadda In RS

Union Minister and BJP President J P Nadda said that Congress is opportunistic, takes credit but avoids taking responsibility.

Nadda In Rajya Sabha
Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

December 11, 2025

New Delhi: Union Minister and BJP President J P Nadda on Thursday tore into the Opposition Congress, accusing the party of being opportunistic and not according due respect to the national song Vande Mataram. Concluding the debate on Vande Mataram in the Rajya Sabha, Nadda asserted that the government does not want to tarnish the image of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and that its only intention was to set the historical records straight.

"Vande Mataram did not receive the due respect that it deserved... those in power at that time (government) were responsible for that situation," he said.

Nadda, who is also the Leader of the House, said Congress has always been opportunistic and cites the Nehruvian age to take credit when the situation suits the party. However, Congress does not take responsibility when the situation is adverse and seeks to put the blame on others, he alleged.

Nadda also mentioned that the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, does not have any provision for a penalty if one disrespects or does not sing the national song Vande Mataram.

