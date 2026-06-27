ETV Bharat / bharat

Exclusive | Congress Deserves To Be Treated As Equal, New Uttar Pradesh In Charge Tells Ally Samajwadi Party

New Delhi: The new All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Uttar Pradesh, Rajendra Pal Gautam, plans to hit the ground running ahead of the 2027 assembly elections and has already adopted an aggressive stand against potential ally Samajwadi Party (SP).

Gautam, a former head of the SC department, was named for the key party post on Friday and now gets less than a year to turn around the fortunes of the grand old party in Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP has been in power since 2017 under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

A day after he was named as Uttar Pradesh in charge, Gautam sounded off potential ally Samajwadi Party, saying the Congress was a national party and hence deserved both an equal status and respect in the proposed alliance that will be decided by the high command.

"The Congress is a national party. We are the largest party in the INDIA bloc. Hence, we deserve to be treated as an equal and with respect. The state alliance issue, of course, will be decided by our high command," Gautam told ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview on Saturday.

Though SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has been stating he was all for an alliance with the Congress, local-level leaders of both parties recently targeted each other over the number of assembly seats the grand old party may get in the proposed pact.

The Congress-SP alliance was not successful in the 2017 state elections when the BJP came to power, but was able to contain the saffron party to 33/80 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. T

The Congress-SP alliance together won 43 seats, 37 for SP and 6 for Congress. A shift of Dalit and Muslim votes towards the Congress and the SP gaining because of the presence of the Congress in the alliance were later identified as reasons behind the success of the pact and have raised hopes of a repeat in 2027.

The SP, led by then chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, was in power in 2017 and offered 105 out of 403 assembly seats to the Congress, but the grand old party could win only 7 seats. In the 2022 state elections, the Congress went solo and contested 400 seats but came further down to just two seats as it suffered from a weak organisation. The SP likes to play up on that fact.

Though the outgoing AICC in charge, Avinash Pande, worked hard to boost the organisation over the past two years, the situation remains a big challenge for the new incumbent, Rajendra Pal Gautam, who claimed he will plug the gaps over the next two months.