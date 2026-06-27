Exclusive | Congress Deserves To Be Treated As Equal, New Uttar Pradesh In Charge Tells Ally Samajwadi Party
Rajendra Gautam, who got the charge of the key state, said Congress will be aggressive and take up people’s issues to take on the BJP.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 9:30 PM IST
New Delhi: The new All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Uttar Pradesh, Rajendra Pal Gautam, plans to hit the ground running ahead of the 2027 assembly elections and has already adopted an aggressive stand against potential ally Samajwadi Party (SP).
Gautam, a former head of the SC department, was named for the key party post on Friday and now gets less than a year to turn around the fortunes of the grand old party in Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP has been in power since 2017 under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
A day after he was named as Uttar Pradesh in charge, Gautam sounded off potential ally Samajwadi Party, saying the Congress was a national party and hence deserved both an equal status and respect in the proposed alliance that will be decided by the high command.
"The Congress is a national party. We are the largest party in the INDIA bloc. Hence, we deserve to be treated as an equal and with respect. The state alliance issue, of course, will be decided by our high command," Gautam told ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview on Saturday.
Though SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has been stating he was all for an alliance with the Congress, local-level leaders of both parties recently targeted each other over the number of assembly seats the grand old party may get in the proposed pact.
The Congress-SP alliance was not successful in the 2017 state elections when the BJP came to power, but was able to contain the saffron party to 33/80 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. T
The Congress-SP alliance together won 43 seats, 37 for SP and 6 for Congress. A shift of Dalit and Muslim votes towards the Congress and the SP gaining because of the presence of the Congress in the alliance were later identified as reasons behind the success of the pact and have raised hopes of a repeat in 2027.
The SP, led by then chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, was in power in 2017 and offered 105 out of 403 assembly seats to the Congress, but the grand old party could win only 7 seats. In the 2022 state elections, the Congress went solo and contested 400 seats but came further down to just two seats as it suffered from a weak organisation. The SP likes to play up on that fact.
Though the outgoing AICC in charge, Avinash Pande, worked hard to boost the organisation over the past two years, the situation remains a big challenge for the new incumbent, Rajendra Pal Gautam, who claimed he will plug the gaps over the next two months.
"I am aware of the organisation situation. A platform has been created across the state over the past two years, and we will build upon it. I will plug the organisational gaps in two months. As far as the number of seats are concerned, we want a respectable deal. These issues will be sorted out when proper discussions will start. But I believe that the INDIA bloc can defeat the BJP in the 2027 state elections,” said Gautam.
The new in charge said he will soon convene a meeting with all the senior state leaders in Lucknow and ask them to prepare a blueprint for the 2027 assembly elections.
"After holding consultations with the state leaders, I will tour the state, meeting our workers and voters alike. Our main focus is going to be on gathering inputs for a people’s manifesto," said Gautam.
Aware that he has limited time to prepare ground for the next assembly elections, the new in charge said he will also start work soon on identifying potential candidates in seats the Congress wishes to contest.
"Identification of suitable candidates will also be given priority," said Gautam. The new in charge said the Congress will aggressively raise pro-people issues over the next few months to expose the BJP government, particularly the theft of offerings by the devotees in the Ram Temple at Ayodhya.
"We are in the process of building up a students’ movement over NEET and CBSE mismanagement issues. Besides, joblessness, law and order and issues related to women will also be flagged. The case of theft of offerings in the Ayodhya temple is a major issue. We are going to take it to every village in the state," said Gautam.
The new in charge also gave a hint of the plan under which the grand old party will woo the Dalits, the backwards and minority to revive the Congress in Uttar Pradesh.
"I have been holding various Save Constitution conclaves in the state. The response from the community is tremendous. BSP chief Mayawati is a respectable leader, but I can say that the Dalits are now looking up to the Congress. The campaign to save the constitution was started by Rahul Gandhi, who is a big draw in the state. Over the coming weeks, the Dalit, OBC and minority departments of the AICC will work in tandem to mobilise support for the party in the state," concluded Gautam.
Read More