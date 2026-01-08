ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Deploys Central Observers To Counter NDA In Poll-Bound States

By Amit Agnihotri

New Delhi: The Congress party is keen to get good results in the five upcoming Assembly Elections in 2026 and has deployed various senior leaders to counter the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)’s influence.

The party, which lost the Bihar Assembly elections in 2025 and the Maharashtra and Haryana state polls in 2024, later blamed the results on alleged vote theft. The deployment of All India Congress Committee (AICC) veterans as observers is being seen as a renewed attempt to secure positive results in the 2026 Assembly polls in Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Assam

In Assam, where the Congress-led opposition is aiming to unseat the NDA government that has been in power since 2016, the party has stepped up its organisational push. It has appointed former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar as AICC observers, days after naming Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to head the candidate screening committee.

The party faces an uphill task in countering the NDA, led by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in the northeastern state. According to insiders, while Priyanka is expected to ensure a transparent candidate selection process, Baghel and Shivakumar are expected to counter the NDA’s control over administration and its vast resources. The party has also deployed Bandhu Tirkey in Assam.

The 2026 Assam elections will be a big challenge for the Grand Old Party, which won only 29 of Assam's 126 Assembly seats in the 2021 elections, when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won 60 seats. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress could win only three of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state, while the saffron party won nine.

AICC secretary in-charge of Assam, Manoj Chauhan, told ETV Bharat, “The three AICC observers have experience in managing elections and governments. Their guidance and input will be useful in fighting the NDA, which will use every trick to win the upcoming elections. They have the resources and run the administration, so we need better plans to counter them.”

Kerala

In Kerala, where the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has been in opposition since 2016, the GOP hopes to dislodge the ruling LDF, led by CM Pinarayi Vijayan, on the back of its recent good showing in the local self-government elections.

According to party insiders, Wayanad Lok Sabha MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will oversee the upcoming contest in the state, while Congress Working Committee member Sachin Pilot will assist her as the AICC observer in the southern state.