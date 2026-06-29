ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Demands Rajnath Singh's Resignation, Alleges He 'Insulted' Operation Sindoor Martyrs

Congress Chairman of the Ex-Servicemen Department, Col (Retd) Rohit Chaudhary and Wing Commander (Retd) Anuma Acharya address the media in New Delhi. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday alleged that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had insulted the martyrs of 'Operation Sindoor' and sought his resignation.

Accusing the Defence Minister of lying in Parliament during the debate on 'Operation Sindoor' by claiming that the Indian Army had suffered no losses, the party said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling BJP MPs should apologise for allegedly supporting Singh.

The Congress launched a blistering attack on the BJP after the names of six soldiers martyred during "Operation Sindoor" were released. The grand old party accused the ruling dispensation of hiding the names of the martyrs from the people of the country.

The Defence Ministry, however, refuted the allegations and categorically stated that reports claiming the supreme sacrifice of six bravehearts during Operation Sindoor had been acknowledged or brought to public notice only recently were "incorrect".

It said the nation had paid homage to the fallen heroes at the earliest opportunity, well before the reports in question.

Addressing a press conference at the party office, Congress Chairman of the Ex-Servicemen Department Col (Retd) Rohit Chaudhary, flanked by Wing Commander (Retd) Anuma Acharya, said, "Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has insulted the martyrs of 'Operation Sindoor' and overlooked them. He lied in the House that our soldiers had suffered no loss."