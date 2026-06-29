Congress Demands Rajnath Singh's Resignation, Alleges He 'Insulted' Operation Sindoor Martyrs
Congress seeks privilege motion against the Defence Minister, alleging he misled Parliament during the Operation Sindoor debate and insulted fallen soldiers | Santu Das reports.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 4:27 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress on Monday alleged that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had insulted the martyrs of 'Operation Sindoor' and sought his resignation.
Accusing the Defence Minister of lying in Parliament during the debate on 'Operation Sindoor' by claiming that the Indian Army had suffered no losses, the party said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling BJP MPs should apologise for allegedly supporting Singh.
The Congress launched a blistering attack on the BJP after the names of six soldiers martyred during "Operation Sindoor" were released. The grand old party accused the ruling dispensation of hiding the names of the martyrs from the people of the country.
The Defence Ministry, however, refuted the allegations and categorically stated that reports claiming the supreme sacrifice of six bravehearts during Operation Sindoor had been acknowledged or brought to public notice only recently were "incorrect".
It said the nation had paid homage to the fallen heroes at the earliest opportunity, well before the reports in question.
Addressing a press conference at the party office, Congress Chairman of the Ex-Servicemen Department Col (Retd) Rohit Chaudhary, flanked by Wing Commander (Retd) Anuma Acharya, said, "Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has insulted the martyrs of 'Operation Sindoor' and overlooked them. He lied in the House that our soldiers had suffered no loss."
Lashing out at the BJP, he alleged that the saffron party talks about soldiers, seeks votes in the name of martyrs, but insults them.
Referring to the Defence Minister's remarks in Parliament, Col (Retd) Chaudhary said, "When Rajnath Singh was lying in Parliament that no soldier had suffered any loss, BJP MPs were clapping. None of these people have the right to sit in the House. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has insulted the country's Army and soldiers. We demand his resignation. A breach of privilege motion should be brought against him."
"The foundation of the Modi government is built on lies. They have no right to remain in power. The country is asking why it took 13 months for the names of our martyred soldiers to come forward. This is tampering with national security because when a soldier is martyred for the country, his regiment feels pride and his martyrdom sets an example. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP MPs should apologise for supporting the Defence Minister's lies," he said.
Recalling Operation Sindoor, he said, “The Modi government missed the opportunity to bring back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) during 'Operation Sindoor'. Our foreign policy has been extremely weak. We had to send 60 parliamentarians abroad so they could tell the world our side of the story."
Referring to the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government at the Centre, Wing Commander (Retd) Acharya said, "Before the BJP government came to power, there was a tradition that whoever made the supreme sacrifice for the country was publicly honoured with gratitude. But the Modi government, which politicises the Army and soldiers, has repeatedly cheated the country and the soldiers."
"The government showed double standards by playing cricket with the same Pakistan that had inflicted a major wound on us. This was an insult to our martyrs, but this government could not even get Pakistan declared a terrorist country. The Defence Minister should resign," she said.
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