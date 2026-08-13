Congress Demands PM Modi Raise 'Chinese Incursion' In Arunachal With Xi Jinping
After Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack, Salman Khurshid demanded PM Modi raise the issue when the Chinese President visits next month, reports Santu Das.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 8:05 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi raise the issue of alleged Chinese incursion in Arunachal Pradesh with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is likely to visit India next month.
Referring to the alleged Chinese incursion in the frontier state, the Congress foreign affairs department said, "The Indian National Congress is deeply alarmed and gravely concerned by reports that China has denied India access to historically Indian patrolling points across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Taksing, Arunachal Pradesh."
"This is yet another escalation in Chinese attempts at encroachment of Indian territory, an issue originally flagged by indigenous communities (who had written to the Government of Arunachal Pradesh and Government of India in June this year), which has been compounded by China building 628 Xiaokang or 'well-off villages' at India's borders (as revealed by Deputy Chief of the Army Staff Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai in March this year)," read the statement, which was shared by Salman Khurshid, chairman of Congress' foreign affairs department.
Referring to the remarks of the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lower House, Rahul Gandhi, the party said, "LoP Rahul Gandhi has rightly said the Government of India must unequivocally defend India's territorial integrity and stridently assert our strategic autonomy. Failure to do so will embolden China to adopt an increasingly aggressive posture across Asia."
"If the BJP government once again fails to stand up to China (after compromising India's position in Ladakh, in the Indian Ocean region, and in West Asia), it will carry serious long-term strategic consequences in Asia, and inflict lasting damage on India's credibility in the world," it said.
The Congress demanded that the Prime Minister immediately address the nation about these concerning developments.
"The Government of India should also immediately constitute and dispatch a multi-party delegation to assess the situation on ground. Finally, PM Modi must strongly raise this issue directly with President Xi Jinping, who is due to visit India next month. The PM must prioritise India's national security over the pursuit of personal political capital and performative diplomacy," it said.
Earlier in the day, the LoP, at an event in Delhi, launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP over the issues concerning to foreign policy. Raising the issue of Chinese incursion, he said, "China has refused India the right to patrol on land we won, but the government tried to suppress this news. After Galwan, PM Modi said not an inch of India's land is under anyone's control, while the Army spoke of land being occupied."
"When the Army negotiated with China on this issue, they were told that India's PM himself has already denied this. In other words, the Modi government has devastated the country from all sides," Rahul Gandhi said.
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