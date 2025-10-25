ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Demands PAC Probe Into Alleged LIC Investments In Adani Securities

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday demanded investigation of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) by the Parliament's Public Accounts Committee following a Washington Post report that the public sector company made huge investments in Adani Group's securities.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh alleged the savings of LIC's 30 crore policyholders were 'systematically misused' to benefit the Adani Group.

In a statement, Ramesh said disturbing revelations have just emerged in the media about how the "Modani joint venture systematically misused the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and the savings of its 30 crore policyholders". The party in a post on X stated, "Some disturbing revelations have recently surfaced in the media about how the Modani joint venture misappropriated the savings of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and its 30 crore policy holders. Documents show that Indian authorities prepared a proposal in May 2025 under which approximately Rs33,000 crore of LIC's funds were invested in various Adani Group companies".

It added, "This mega-scam can only be investigated by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) of Parliament. As a first step, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament should investigate how LIC was forced to invest in the Adani Group".

Taking a swipe at the government over the issue, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the real beneficiaries of the government's Direct Benefit Transfer initiative "are not the common people of India, but Modi's best friends".

"Does the average salaried middle-class person, who pays every penny of their LIC premium, even know that Modi is using his savings to bail out Adani? Isn't this a breach of trust? Isn't it loot?" Kharge said in a post on X.

The Congress president asked if the Modi government would answer why LIC money was invested in Adani's companies, and Rs 33,000 crore was planned to be invested in May 2025.

Even before this, in 2023, despite a more than 32 per cent decline in Adani's shares, why was Rs 525 crore of LIC and SBI invested in the Adani FPO, he asked. "Why is Modi busy filling the pockets of his 'best friend', looting the hard-earned money of 30 crore LIC policyholders?" Kharge asked.

In his statement, Ramesh said, "Internal documents reveal that Indian officials drafted and pushed through a proposal to invest about Rs 33,000 crores of LIC funds in various Adani Group companies in May 2025."

The reported goals were to "signal confidence in the Adani Group" and to "encourage participation from other investors", he said.