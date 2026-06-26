Congress Demands Independent Probe Headed By SC Judge Into Embezzlement Of Funds In Ram Temple
Congress leader KC Venugopal stated that only an independent investigation headed by a sitting Supreme Court judge will unearth the magnitude of this temple loot.
Published : June 26, 2026 at 4:11 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress on Friday launched a scathing attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over alleged embezzlement of funds in the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, and demanded an independent investigation headed by a sitting Supreme Court Judge into the matter.
Referring to the alleged embezzlement of funds in the Ram Temple, senior Congress leader KC Venugopal, in an apparent reference to the ruling dispensation, asserted that the self-proclaimed protectors of Hinduism have been completely exposed with the revelations of the theft of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
Lashing out at the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), he said, "After using Ayodhya for their divisive politics, the BJP-RSS looted from donations of ordinary devotees and made a complete mockery of their sentiments. On the one hand, the BJP wants to control registered trusts through draconian Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) rules, while completely unregistered entities like the RSS are free to loot and plunder the temples of our country."
Venugopal, who is also the Congress General Secretary (Organisation ), wrote on X, "The Sangh Parivar’s farce of being true Hindus is even further exposed because the FIR registered currently does not even name the trustees who were entrusted with temple funds. Instead, the UP Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) has only identified low-level office bearers without implicating those at the top of this mega racket."
The senior Congress leader said only an independent investigation headed by a sitting Supreme Court judge will unearth the magnitude of this temple loot.
Earlier in the day, senior Congress leader Rajeev Shukla said, "In the last election (Lok Sabha), BJP had raised the slogan-Those who brought Ram, bring them to power. Now, what should be the punishment for those who have looted in the name of Lord Ram? In the Ram temple, where cash offerings were deliberately shown as less, no record was even kept of the jewellery offered by women."
He alleged that the BJP-RSS has betrayed people's faith. "A temple cell has been created in the BJP. The BJP is systematically taking control of temple trusts. Their intention is first to place their own people in the trusts, then seize the donations and offerings and use them for political purposes," the MP said.
He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should intervene and take strict action against the culprits. In addition to that, the parliamentarian also demanded that the Ram Mandir Trust should be dissolved, and by removing people having political affiliation, saints and religious persons should be included in the trust.
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