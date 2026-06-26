ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Demands Independent Probe Headed By SC Judge Into Embezzlement Of Funds In Ram Temple

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday launched a scathing attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over alleged embezzlement of funds in the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, and demanded an independent investigation headed by a sitting Supreme Court Judge into the matter.

Referring to the alleged embezzlement of funds in the Ram Temple, senior Congress leader KC Venugopal, in an apparent reference to the ruling dispensation, asserted that the self-proclaimed protectors of Hinduism have been completely exposed with the revelations of the theft of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Lashing out at the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), he said, "After using Ayodhya for their divisive politics, the BJP-RSS looted from donations of ordinary devotees and made a complete mockery of their sentiments. On the one hand, the BJP wants to control registered trusts through draconian Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) rules, while completely unregistered entities like the RSS are free to loot and plunder the temples of our country."

Venugopal, who is also the Congress General Secretary (Organisation ), wrote on X, "The Sangh Parivar’s farce of being true Hindus is even further exposed because the FIR registered currently does not even name the trustees who were entrusted with temple funds. Instead, the UP Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) has only identified low-level office bearers without implicating those at the top of this mega racket."

The senior Congress leader said only an independent investigation headed by a sitting Supreme Court judge will unearth the magnitude of this temple loot.