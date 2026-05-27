ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Demands Strict Anti-Paper Leak Law, Seeks Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation

New Delhi: Stepping up its attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre over the alleged National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026 paper leak, the Congress party on Wednesday demanded stringent laws to tackle paper leak cases and reiterated its demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

The grand old party intensified its criticism of the government even as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested two more persons, including a doctor and a faculty member at a coaching institute, earlier in the day in connection with the alleged paper leak case.

Congress Attacks Centre Over Education System

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Congress leader and National Students' Union of India (NSUI) in-charge Kanhaiya Kumar said the situation concerning the country’s education system was extremely serious.

"What is happening in the country may be comedy for the government, but for children, it is a matter of life and death. Several incidents related to the education system have come to light in recent weeks," he said.

Referring to student suicides, Kanhaiya claimed that two students were dying by suicide every hour in the country and alleged that such incidents were directly linked to failures in the education system.

Questions Raised Over NEET Irregularities

Speaking about the NEET examination controversy, Kanhaiya alleged that irregularities in the exam surfaced every year, but neither did the Education Minister resign nor was strict action taken against those responsible. He alleged that the Modi government has failed to conduct even a single examination properly.