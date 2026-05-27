Congress Demands Strict Anti-Paper Leak Law, Seeks Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation
NSUI in-charge Kanhaiya Kumar alleged repeated irregularities in NEET examinations, urged the PM to break his silence over the controversy, reports Santu Das.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 3:20 PM IST
New Delhi: Stepping up its attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre over the alleged National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026 paper leak, the Congress party on Wednesday demanded stringent laws to tackle paper leak cases and reiterated its demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
The grand old party intensified its criticism of the government even as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested two more persons, including a doctor and a faculty member at a coaching institute, earlier in the day in connection with the alleged paper leak case.
Congress Attacks Centre Over Education System
Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Congress leader and National Students' Union of India (NSUI) in-charge Kanhaiya Kumar said the situation concerning the country’s education system was extremely serious.
"What is happening in the country may be comedy for the government, but for children, it is a matter of life and death. Several incidents related to the education system have come to light in recent weeks," he said.
Referring to student suicides, Kanhaiya claimed that two students were dying by suicide every hour in the country and alleged that such incidents were directly linked to failures in the education system.
Questions Raised Over NEET Irregularities
Speaking about the NEET examination controversy, Kanhaiya alleged that irregularities in the exam surfaced every year, but neither did the Education Minister resign nor was strict action taken against those responsible. He alleged that the Modi government has failed to conduct even a single examination properly.
Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kanhaiya said, "The Prime Minister who holds 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' before exams, does not utter a single word when there is a paper leak. First reports of the NEET paper leak surfaced and then the CBSE issue came to light."
He also questioned the appointment of the Education Minister and alleged that no accountability was being fixed despite repeated controversies.
Congress Targets NTA Functioning
Pointing to the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA), Kanhaiya said that responsibility for conducting almost every major examination in the country had been handed over to the agency despite repeated allegations and questions raised against it.
"If the background of the NTA Director is checked, it will disclose a close association with those in power. What compulsion is there that such a person is placed in such a high position, and no action is taken despite repeated failures?" he asked.
Kanhaiya said the country was facing a serious situation in which the system was trying to blame students for its own mistakes. "In such a situation, we appeal to students not to risk their lives because of someone else’s mistakes. NSUI and the Indian Youth Congress have been continuously on the streets raising questions about paper leaks. Rahul Gandhi is also consistently raising this issue," he said.
The Congress leader also urged the Prime Minister to break his silence and take action against the Education Minister. Kanhaiya said, "Strict laws should be enacted to stop paper leaks with zero tolerance."
He further asserted that India would truly become a developed nation only when students receive proper education, educated youth get employment opportunities, and the economy gains strength through employment.
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