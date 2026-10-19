ETV Bharat / bharat

Unconstitutional SIR Must Be Stopped, All Illegitimately Deleted Voters Must Be restored: Congress

New Delhi: Flagging "wrongful deletions" in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the Congress on Monday demanded that the "unconstitutional" process must be stopped immediately and all illegitimately deleted voters must be restored to the voters' list.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared the screenshot of a media report which claimed that at least 100 voters from two polling booths in Delhi’s Okhla constituency were found to have been wrongly classified as absent, shifted, dead or duplicate (ASDD) during the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The report cited a public audit covering 258 households over seven days.

Ramesh said that a vast majority of deletions in the "disastrous" SIR process have been in the ASDD category -- Absent, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate. "The BJP and its unofficial spokespersons are using this to defend SIR as ‘cleaning the voter rolls’," he said on X.

Ramesh pointed out that a public audit by civil society organisations in Delhi exposed the widespread wrongful deletions taking place in the name of “ASDD”.

"They found at least 100 voters in just 2 polling booths who had been wrongly deleted under 'ASDD' -- most in the Shifted or Absent categories. Over 9 crore voters have been deleted across the country in these 2 categories alone. How many of them are genuine voters being denied their right to vote?" he said.

Reports also expose the reality of the “special camps” and door-to-door visits promised by the Election Commission of India in its various damage-control Press Notes, he said.

"Many wrongfully deleted voters are unaware of these camps and have not been contacted by their Booth Level Officers (BLOs)," Ramesh said.

"It should not be civil society but the ECI itself that is clearing up the mess created by its disastrous SIR. The illegal and unconstitutional SIR process must be stopped immediately. All illegitimately deleted voters must be restored to the electoral rolls," Ramesh demanded.

Meanwhile, the Congress on Monday questioned the "silence" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and asserted that it is the responsibility of the country's citizens to punish the "chanda chors blinded by the arrogance of power".

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh demanded that full accounting of offerings at the temple be made public, roles of all responsible persons investigated, and no official be spared accountability.

In a post in Hindi on X, Ramesh said, "'Chanda chori, Aastha dhokha. Ram ke naam se satta paayi, chanda chori par chuppi chaayi'. The BJP, which rose to power by invoking the name of Lord Ram, will meet its downfall due to the sin of this theft."

The special investigation team (SIT) was constituted in a manner that suited the very individuals accused, he alleged.

"The massive theft at the Lord Ram Temple in Ayodhya came to light on June 4, 2026. Nine days later, on June 13, 2026, the UP government—acting upon a request from the Trust—formed an SIT. On August 17, the Home Department submitted the final report to the same Trust; as expected, it granted a clean chit to Champat Rai and Anil Mishra," Ramesh said.

"The theft was captured on camera 105 times. Footage recorded between April 27 and June 5, 2026, shows staff members—tasked with counting the funds—hiding bundles of currency notes," he said.