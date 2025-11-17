ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Defends Rahul Gandhi Over INDIA Bloc's Defeat In Bihar Assembly Election

According to party insiders, Rahul was being targeted by the BJP and its supporters and he was facing a media trial as they wanted to discredit the leader of the opposition, the lone warrior against the alleged vote theft that has been institutionalized by the ruling party but the Congress will fight back.

The INDIA bloc getting only 35 seats of 243 against the NDA’s 202 seats and the Congress winning only 6 seats on November 14 has led to a spate of criticism that the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha was responsible for the opposition’s poor show in Bihar when in reality the RJD,VIP, IIP, and the Left parties were also fighting against the ruling combine.

Later, Rahul took part in the party’s yatra demanding jobs for the youth, addressed several save constitution conclaves to woo the marginalised groups and led a state-wide yatra against the controversial voter list removal SIR in August but addressed only 13 rallies and did not go to all the 61 Congress seats during the campaign.

Early this year, Rahul had started focusing on reviving the grand old party in Bihar and had named former youth wing head Krishna Allavaru as AICC in charge of the state.

New Delhi: The Congress has come out in defence of Rahul Gandhi who is under attack from the rivals over INDIA bloc’s drubbing in the recently concluded Bihar assembly elections.

“Information related to fake votes, multiple voter IDs, fake addresses, hundreds of people registered in tiny one-room houses is now public, thanks to Rahul Gandhi who brought it to light. He exposed the unholy nexus between PM Modi and EC with proof. He asked direct, pointed questions and demanded data, which has been denied. The EC has been deleting and adding lakhs of voters in state after state at will undermining democracy. Rahul Gandhi is being attacked to discredit him and drown his voice of truth and take the attention away from the blatant vote theft but that will not happen,” AICC secretary in charge of Bihar Sushil Pasi told ETV Bharat.

According to Congress insiders, though the grand old party was a constituent of the INDIA bloc in Bihar, PM Modi was targeting the grand old party and predicting that it would split in order to confuse and demoralize the workers.

“The PM is daydreaming the Congress would split. The BJP has not been able to name a president over the past two years and should stop worrying about us. They have been talking of a Congress-free India since 2014 but have not succeeded. The Congress is together and is being led by Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge. The party is capable of overcoming the challenges thrown up by the NDA government,” AICC secretary in charge of Maharashtra BM Sandeep told ETV Bharat.

According to Congress insiders, both friends and foes of the grand old party had been suggesting various strategies after the Bihar election results but the party was taking note of them with patience. However, the need of the hour was to point out the lack of a level playing field whenever the BJP was faced with a tough election be it Bihar, Maharashtra, Haryana or Madhya Pradesh.

“The Election Commission is our constitutional body; it must have credibility. To preserve that credibility, fair elections are essential—and that's exactly what Congress wants too. A large number of such people have come forward who voted in Delhi, voted in Bihar, and kept voting in many other places. During any election there's open misuse of resources, power, and control. Those fighting against it face harassment and pressure and are bound by strict rules and regulations. Our leader is trying to stress on the need for a level playing field and we will continue to fight for it. We will look into the factors behind the Bihar loss but can’t deny vote manipulation,” AICC secretary in charge of Madhya Pradesh Chandan Yadav told ETV Bharat.