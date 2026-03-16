Congress Condemns Centre's Silence Over US-Israel Action On Iran
He said PM Modi is undermining the importance of the BRICS+ presidency and its prestige to please Donald Trump and maintain close ties with Netanyahu.
Published : March 16, 2026 at 12:33 PM IST
New Delhi: Slamming the Centre over its silence over the US-Israel combined attack on Iran, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh on Monday said India has neither "shown inclination nor courage" to put out a statement like Brazil during its presidency of BRICS in 2025.
"India is holding the BRICS+ presidency in 2026. But so far, it has shown neither the inclination nor the courage to issue any collective statement on the air strikes and targeted killings carried out by the United States-Israel on Iran, nor on the attacks subsequently carried out by Iran on non-military sites in GCC countries, nor on the stunning action by the US Navy in the Indian Ocean close to Sri Lanka and India," the veteran Congress leader shared on X.
The 2025 BRICS Summit was held under Brazil's presidency. As India holds the same position this year, Ramesh has alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "undermining the importance of BRICS presidency to please US President Donald Trump and Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu".
Brazil was President of BRICS+ in 2025. It got the 11 member countries to issue a joint statement in June 2025 on the US and Israel air assaults on Iran.— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) March 16, 2026
India is boasting of being the President of BRICS+ in 2026. But till now it has not summoned up the inclination or the… pic.twitter.com/ZZiQeRbRPK
"In the eagerness to keep President Trump pleased and to maintain close ties with Benjamin Netanyahu, PM Modi is undermining the importance of the BRICS+ presidency and its prestige," he added to the post.
On Friday, Congress expressed its disapproval of the government's reaction to the recent assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, claiming that there has been a lack of response regarding the matter, and even Parliament has failed to make an obituary reference.
"Ayatollah Khameini, the constitutional head of state in Iran, was assassinated on Feb 28 2026, by the US and Israel. The PM is silent. The EAM (External Affairs Minister) is silent. Parliament is yet to have an obituary reference. India has rightly condemned Iran's attacks on Gulf states, but is completely quiet on the US-Israeli assault on Iran in the first place. It should be remembered that Iran is a part of the BRICS+ forum, which India holds the presidency for this year," Ramesh had shared on X.
Ayatollah Khamenei, the constitutional head of state in Iran, was assassinated on Feb 28 2026 by the US and Israel. The PM is silent. The EAM is silent. Parliament is yet to have an obituary reference.— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) March 13, 2026
India has rightly condemned Iran’s attacks on Gulf states but is completely…
"In May 2024, the President of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, was killed in a mysterious helicopter crash. The Modi govt ordered one day of mourning on May 21, 2024, and Parliament had an obituary reference on July 1, 2024, when it convened," he added to the post.
While attacking the government, he questioned the hesitancy of expressing condemnation, suggesting this has been done to avoid "antagonising" the American and Israeli 'friend'.
On Thursday, Ramesh said, "The Opposition is demanding a discussion in both Houses of Parliament on the situation in West Asia and its impacts on India. But the Modi govt is adamantly refusing to allow such a debate. It is clearly afraid. Its foreign policy already stands brutally exposed."
The Congress's criticism comes even as India condoled on March 5 the death of Khamenei, who was assassinated in the US-Israel war on Iran on February 28. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri signed the book of condolence at the Embassy of Iran in the national capital.
The Opposition, led by Congress, has staged protests outside Parliament, expressing concern not only over geopolitical tensions in West Asia but also the domestic repercussions, including the reported shortage of LPG cylinders across the country.
The LPG crisis is being linked to military tensions in the Middle East, particularly disruptions caused by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz. Businesses across several regions, including Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, have adapted by switching to alternative cooking methods, such as induction cooking.
Also Read