ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Condemns Centre's Silence Over US-Israel Action On Iran

New Delhi: Slamming the Centre over its silence over the US-Israel combined attack on Iran, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh on Monday said India has neither "shown inclination nor courage" to put out a statement like Brazil during its presidency of BRICS in 2025.

"India is holding the BRICS+ presidency in 2026. But so far, it has shown neither the inclination nor the courage to issue any collective statement on the air strikes and targeted killings carried out by the United States-Israel on Iran, nor on the attacks subsequently carried out by Iran on non-military sites in GCC countries, nor on the stunning action by the US Navy in the Indian Ocean close to Sri Lanka and India," the veteran Congress leader shared on X.

The 2025 BRICS Summit was held under Brazil's presidency. As India holds the same position this year, Ramesh has alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "undermining the importance of BRICS presidency to please US President Donald Trump and Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu".

"In the eagerness to keep President Trump pleased and to maintain close ties with Benjamin Netanyahu, PM Modi is undermining the importance of the BRICS+ presidency and its prestige," he added to the post.

On Friday, Congress expressed its disapproval of the government's reaction to the recent assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, claiming that there has been a lack of response regarding the matter, and even Parliament has failed to make an obituary reference.