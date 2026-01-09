ETV Bharat / bharat

'Modi Govt To Lift 5-Yr-Old Curbs On Chinese Firms Bidding Indian Contracts': Congress Cites Report

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday slammed the Narendra Modi government over a media report claiming that India's finance ministry plans to scrap five-year-old restrictions on Chinese firms bidding for government contracts.

The opposition party claimed that this is "nothing short of a calibrated capitulation" to Chinese aggression and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to explain his government's sudden "U-turns" on China policy.

In a social media post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Eight months after China's full military support to Pakistan (and openly taking on the front) during Operation Sindoor — and when the Deputy Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Rahul R. Singh, has already named China as one of India's 'enemies' — the Modi government is now proposing to lift the five-year-old bans on Chinese companies, so that they can bid for Indian government contracts."

The Congress leader claimed that it is part of a broader set of recommendations from NITI Aayog aimed at removing restrictions on Chinese trade and investment in India entirely.