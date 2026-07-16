ETV Bharat / bharat

Kharge Writes To PM Modi Amid Speculation Of Revised Delimitation Bill, Seeks All-Party Meeting

New Delhi: Amid speculation that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government is likely to reintroduce the Delimitation Bill in the forthcoming Monsoon session of Parliament, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to call an all-party meeting to deliberate over the matter.

In his letter addressed to the Prime Minister, he said, "All of March and April, 2026, I had been writing to the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs (Kiren Rijiju ) requesting that the Union Government convene an all-party meeting to discuss its proposals regarding Delimitation etc. Unfortunately, these requests had not been accepted."

He said the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, then failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in Lok Sabha on April 17 by a clear margin.

Referring to media reports, Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, said he has been reading in reports that the Union Government now proposes to reintroduce a revised (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026 during the forthcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament.

"I would, once again, request you to convene an All Party Meeting to discuss the Government's revised proposals on delimitation, etc., and give us adequate time to study them in detail before they are introduced in Parliament," he wrote.